It’s been more than one hundred years since what is now modern-day Turkey, first began carrying out systematic massacres and forced deportations of ethnic Armenians during the first world war.
To this day, Turkey denies the accusations; the death marches, the deliberate starvation and mass murders of millions of Armenian men, women and children that went on for almost 9 years.
It took as many years for MP Sarkis Assadourian, Canada’s first member of parliament of Armenian descent, to see his hope realized to have our parliament recognize Turkey’s actions as a genocide. That recognition came on April 25, 2004. Several past attempts had failed thanks to the strong lobbying by Turkey, drawing on their status as a NATO ally of Canada, with threats of economic repercussions.
It’s a familiar refrain to my Senate colleagues and me. We faced similar pressure last year when I moved a motion in the Senate regarding Nagorno-Karabakh.
Fighting had escalated in the ongoing conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the disputed region, also known as Artsakh.
Exacerbating the situation was the involvement of the Republic of Turkey as they provided military support and foreign jihadist mercenaries to fight alongside the Azerbaijani Army. This was a clear breach of international law, unworthy of a NATO ally. Worse still for Canada was the discovery that our military drone technology was being used by the Azeris to kill innocent Armenian civilians. They attained this technology from Turkey, despite Canada’s ban on exports of defense technology to Turkey that had been put in place the previous year following their invasion in northern Syria.
With all of that in mind, I moved a motion calling on the government of Canada to recognize the independence of the Republic of Artsakh and its right to self-determination. I believed, and still do now, that this was the only long-lasting solution to this conflict. My motion was defeated by the Trudeau-appointed Senators; and Azerbaijan went on to regain control of the region with a Russian-brokered truce.
Critics of my motion defend their position and the Trudeau government’s decision to stay on the sidelines by saying this was a domestic dispute in the Artsakh region and that it was a matter between Azerbaijan and Armenia.
Firstly, it must be understood that Azerbaijan is an invention of the Stalin era Soviet Union that was created for political expediency. Artsakh has historically been inhabited by Armenians. The 150 000 indigenous Armenians of Artsakh who have been there for centuries have the right to self determination.
Secondly, why then was Turkey involved? And I don’t just refer to its involvement in the fighting that was taking place in the region but even the lobbying that was taking place here in Canada. We have seen how increasingly aggressive President Recep Tayyib Erdogan is becoming on the world stage for quite a while now. We have seen Turkey’s belligerent attitude toward Greece and in Syria, their promotion of the Islamic State. Why would it have been any different in Artsakh? Turkey made no qualms about it, they put all their energy behind the Azeris.
And sadly, the Western powers turned their backs on the only democracy in that region. This wasn’t a domestic dispute. This was a full-scale invasion by the Azeris supported by Turkey. The West, especially Canada, should have been supporting Armenia much more forcefully. We didn’t. We failed them. So what now?
Here at home, we still need answers as to how Canada’s military technology ended up in the hands of Turkey and then the Azeris. Why were exemptions granted to the exports ban? Truth be told, these exemptions were granted shortly after they were discussed by telephone between our own Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Turkish President Erdogan.
In the Diaspora, we must work much harder to educate those who are oblivious to the history and plight of the Armenian people. It is amazing to me how many people do not know about the Armenian Genocide or the history of the Ottoman Turkish nation as one of invasion, conflict and war.
As for the situation between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the first step is political stability in Armenia. That is the core of the global Armenian community. It is imperative that these internal issues be resolved quickly. Then we need to live with the current state of the agreement that was signed; at least short term it will bring peace to the civilians coming back to their homes. They need to be able to safely keep rebuilding their lives.
For the international community, we must carefully monitor the actions by Azerbaijan, which, still today, violates the signed agreement and continues to torture prisoners of war, as well as civilians in the occupied regions. No doubt it will undertake migration policies to more heavily populating the Artsakh region. For the Azeris, this was about land acquisition and the opportunity to re-write history, which is what Turks and Azeris consistently do.
We must also keep an eye on the political situation in Russia. If its internal strife continues, I worry the Azeris and Turks may take advantage of the situation to continue their efforts to annihilate the Armenian people. Erdogan and the Azeris have been clear in their desire to do so. We should not pretend that they are individuals with whom we can negotiate and reason. And next time, Canada must be at the ready to do the right thing.
