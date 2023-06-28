Just as every New Year begins with the cliche drop of "Old Faithful" in New York City, or with the rising and cheering of champagne glasses to forget the year’s worries that have passed; every session of Parliament in the House of Commons finishes with long-drawn out and tired politicians making the case for the year to come. This year has been no exception to that rule; however, what began as a thunderous revelation of new beginnings and political leaders has slowed to the pace of Justin Trudeau's disdained thought processing.
The past year in federal politics did bring some excitement with a new political leader for the Conservatives, one Pierre Poilievre. He was preaching consistent and uncontested issues of housing inflation, possible stagnation and lowering of home prices in the long run. Strength seemed to be pouring out of this man in every pore for Justin Trudeau's Liberals' shortcomings. Yet, after preaching carbon tax incentive in a classic Conservative push, Pierre went idle for a reasonable time span. The political hack? Justin Trudeau's ski buddy and former special rapporteur regarding the conspiracy of Chinese foreign interference in our elections — David Johnston. This metric idled Pierre for a few weeks; he became redundant on the carbon tax topic, and housing talk was becoming old with rates stabilizing and talks of long-term reduction. Even the inflationary edge and talk of food costs at grocery stores was growing old, just as the Bank of Canada, which released expectations of a drop to 3% inflation by 2024.
Yet, the big issue this past year hasn't been the rise of what once was a populist leader in Pierre Poilievre - it has been the Liberals' complete failure in policy making and federal leadership. In the 2022/2023 session, the Liberals have introduced a failing gun ban on specific firearms that directly affected hunters and sportsmen alike. The positive intent of this new gun ban was masked by the fact that the Liberals imposed the ban based off a mass set of technical specifications limitations, unfortunately that meant that literally almost every shotgun and hunting rifle were considered banned. Without taking the time to properly assess this policy, Minister Mendicino became the laughing stock of Parliament. But wait, Mendicino wasn't quite finished there, he also dropped the ball on the transfer of Paul Bernardo to a medium security prison. Reports suggest his office knew about this fiasco for three months before the transfer, and he thought it was best to remain quiet until the information leaked and threw the Liberals under his rickety old Honda Accord. Let's face it, this year has not been a shining star for Justin Trudeau and his Liberals.
The only positive coming from the Liberals’ policy-making this year was the federal budget. This was not only a fail safe for the Liberals, but practically the only noteworthy government policy put forth this parliamentary year. Naturally, Justin Trudeau rolled in this positivity as long as he possibly could. Unfortunately for him, this time the glitter just wouldn't stick the same as in the past. He has ruthlessly clung to talk about his child dental plan for impoverished families all year in Question Period as a key defense to spending and/or inflationary-related questions. Wait, did I just hear that right? Yes, this was in fact his response on many occasions to why inflation has sky-rocketed. He provides this response after a typical rant of how supply chains are altered and the global geopolitical framework has changed due to increasing global tensions. That child dental care bill in itself is somewhat controversial; many families have some sort of benefit coverage provided by their employers. This is true from service industry jobs, transport, to the corporate world. Yet, the Liberals produced a stat suggesting that 1/3 of Canadians under the age of 19 aren't covered by some sort of dental coverage plan. This plan is set to cost Canadians $13 billion in the next five years. That is a big bill.
I myself attended many sessions of Parliament in the 2022/2023 season, as a young Liberal political hopeful. The general passion, care and consideration that was present at the beginning of the political year has since changed to a dismal halt. Justin's routine head bobbing, and stale responses to the media's general questioning is sure something to look forward to in the Fall. He seems to be caught in the classic Liberal delusion of minority strongholds getting him across the electoral line, playing the social movement card time and time again, and staying, while saying, everything that is in line with electioneering considerations. Unfortunately, someone just needs to look at Nanos’ recent political polling to show that if an election were held today it would be impossible to state whether the Liberals or Conservatives would win.
That once weary, snivelling, glasses covered face of Pierre Poilievre is beginning to change into a soft, kind and caring Canadian Conservative. Don't let his wife's make up fool you. Pierre will be back with a roaring vengeance in September as he has been years before. In fact, to end the session of Parliament Pierre learned how to disconnect his general concern and distraction from the political interference scandal to promote his 2023 agenda. I suppose he was working more on making himself "normal" in the past couple of months than continuing that fiery reproach that would maybe cast some voters astray. Alas folks, this is what we have to look forward to in September, the Trudeau vs. Poilievre saga continuing. But hey, let's look at the bright lights while we can for some positivity. There were many good local MPs in the four districts in recent by-elections nation wide. These may be the leaders of tomorrow who we vote for in today's world. You may not recognize their names, you may never hear them amply in Parliament, and may even wonder why they are present in Parliament, but these are the people keeping the political train on track.
It would seem that I am a little jaded in my consideration of the past federal political year. I would attest that if I have to hear Pierre carry on about high grocery store prices, inflation or carbon tax one more time I may just lose my mind. On the contrary, if I have to hear the ramblings of an ill-prepared Justin misanswering questions and coming unprepared to question period again and again, I may jump in the Ottawa River and start swimming laps. I can't imagine that social considerations, a positive demeanour and an empathetic face will save him in the following election year. The Liberals need to consider alternate ways of proposing value adding new policy ideals to the team. The Conservatives could give meat to the bones of their new agenda by putting their feet on the ground nationally. They need to talk with Canadians, from East to West, while explaining the value of what it means to be a true Conservative and not just talk the talk in Parliament. Let's see if the fall will bring to Ottawa a renewed sense of dedication for the common good.
