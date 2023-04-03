Canadians can sleep peacefully knowing that their money is safe and secure in the vaults of our country’s financial institutions.
After what happened in the US earlier this month with the Silicon Valley Bank and the most recent news out of Switzerland with Crédit Suisse, I felt there was an overwhelming sense of panic and doubt among Canadians who were worried about the stability and health of our banking sector.
Could the Silicon Valley Bank fiasco be replicated in Canada? Are banks in Canada in a fragile and vulnerable state?
Canada has a strong and competitive banking sector. Our top six banks are healthy, prosperous, and perhaps most importantly, very resilient. At their core, and in my opinion, Canadian banks are prudent and naturally more conservative than banks in America, and they are the envy of many nations and among the strongest in the world.
For example, Canadian bankers and lenders are careful when lending money; some might even suggest they are overly cautious. We were reminded a few weeks ago, during one of the meetings of our Senate Committee on Banking, Trade and the Economy, to what extent Canadian banks are judicious and meticulous in their risk management practices. Entrepreneurs explained to us how difficult it was for them to get a line of credit to help fund their receivables when they had $20 million in revenue. We were told that the lender wanted a personal guarantee.
To some, this real-life account of the challenges entrepreneurs may face to access capital might be surprising or even insulting. To others, including myself, it’s a reflection of how seriously lenders take their work in assessing the value and potential of business proposals. If loan applicants aren’t willing to personally back their ventures, why should a bank? You either believe in your venture or you don’t!
I think it’s fair for financial institutions to have that expectation, which shows us how disciplined they are. This approach, in my view, is rightfully ingrained in the business model of Canadian banks, which should reassure Canadians.
Indeed, I have worked in the financial industry for close to four decades and, although we sometimes hear there is not enough competition in the industry, I would argue that most feel that Canadian banks are very competitive. They are constantly and aggressively fighting for market share amongst themselves, but also with financial cooperatives and global financial institutions that target niche products and markets in Canada.
By the same token, I must often remind people who may be critical of banks and their profitability that the number one objective of our financial institutions is to protect the money its clients have entrusted in them. Canadians expect their money to be available when needed and banks are very mindful of that trust and confidence.
Canada’s Finance Department reminded us that “significant structural and regulatory safeguards are already in place in Canada” to prevent a collapse similar to the one in California. Indeed, Canada’s banking sector is well-regulated thanks, in part, to the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions, an independent federal government agency that supervises financial institutions and pension plans to determine whether they are in sound financial condition and meeting their legislative requirements.
Many analysts and economists agree that a similar fiasco in Canada is unlikely. I contend that there is no need for Canadians to impulsively react to the situation in the US. Our banks can withstand a bit of turbulence in the market.
A recession in 2023 is possible, perhaps even likely, and markets will be volatile this year, but Canadians should be able to take a breath, relax and feel confident that their money is safe and adequately protected and smartly invested by our Canadian financial institutions. Moreover, the Canadian Deposit Insurance Corporation also protects your deposits, in seven different deposit categories up to a total of $100,000 per category, in the event of a bank’s bankruptcy, which I continue to believe would be highly unlikely in Canada.
I would also add that banks need to continue to be as transparent and accountable as possible about the way they do business, the way they invest and how they serve and support their clients.
In my view, Canada has a great track record in that respect, and this is something I will continue to advocate for in my new position as Chair of the Canadian Chapter of the Parliamentary Network on the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund. This global Network that unites parliamentarians from around the world helps build support for the way the World Bank and the IMF deliver on their development cooperation objectives internationally.
The Honourable Tony Loffreda Independent Canadian Senator (Québec)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.