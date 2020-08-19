The Hagia Sofia Cathedral has long been a symbol of religious and cultural tolerance. The site draws over three million visitors annually, proudly symbolizing solidarity among faiths and cultures. However, the arbitrary transformation of Hagia Sophia into a mosque sends an ominous signal to the rest of the world – not only because of the decision’s impact on Christians in the region and beyond, but because of the honorable principles this move clearly seeks to destroy.
Over the past few years, there have been many reports about the rise of Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Turkey and his gradual but definite dismantling of the secular Turkish state. Erdogan’s disdain for the West is abundantly clear, as is his regime’s lack of respect for minorities and longstanding international agreements such as the World Heritage Convention that ensured the Hagia Sophia’s status as a heritage site.
The Hagia Sophia Cathedral, built in AD 537 during the reign of Roman Emperor Justinian, served as the Christian Cathedral Church of Constantinople — the centre of Eastern Orthodox faith. It was the largest space of its time and is widely considered to be the most important Byzantine structure ever built. Indeed, the cathedral’s design, particularly its dome, revolutionized architecture. Hagia Sophia (“Holy Wisdom”), served its intended purpose for nearly 1,000 years until it was converted to a mosque after war saw the fall of Constantinople in 1453.
Ultimately, the founder of the secular state of Turkey, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, recognized the cathedral’s historical significance as a monument to the Christian faith, architectural achievement and artistic endeavor, transforming the site into a museum. Declared a World Heritage Site in 1985 by UNESCO, the Hagia Sophia museum has served as a symbol of religious and cultural tolerance – until recently.
As Canadians, we are fortunate to live in a democracy that welcomes different cultures and faiths, one that encourages free thought and respect for others. The actions of the Erdogan regime should be of grave concern to us as they not only defy its international obligations but seem to be strategically designed to cause a clash of cultures. We are obligated to ask why. His government’s actions may be linked to its eroded credibility after a series of highly publicized scandals in 2013 that witnessed the arrest of several of his closest allies, accusations of cronyism and then a failed coup in 2016, after which Erdogan launched a massive purge of Turkey’s secularists in the military, judiciary and the media.
The Erdogan government’s decision to transform the Hagia Sophia is clearly not an aberration but part of a pattern that can only serve to heighten tensions among a wide range of groups in the region. Moreover, the callous disrespect directed towards a World Heritage site may dangerously serve as an example to others. The concern, and indeed outrage, should be universal. As Canadians, we believe we can play a positive role on the world stage and serve as a beacon for tolerance and respect. This belief is critical – but so is action.
The leadership of the Conservative Party of Canada has clearly stated the actions of the Turkish government are wrong and that The Hagia Sophia Museum must not be converted. It must remain a symbol of religious tolerance and human rights as designated by UNESCO. Unfortunately, we have heard nothing from Justin Trudeau or, for that matter, the leadership of the other parties represented in our parliament (which, incredibly, remains “suspended”). The time for pictures and visits to podiums has passed and while the current Covid-19 crisis remains our priority, our government is obligated to continue its functions, including the practice of foreign policy and the protection of human rights. At some point, principle must take precedence over photo ops.
The Canadian government needs to demonstrate true leadership and pronounce itself on this matter – not to defend one faith over another but in support of the fundamental right to religious and cultural freedom, tolerance and respect.
Furthermore, these actions, perpetrated by the Erdogan regime, serve as an affront to the founding principles of the Republic of Turkey. These principles were based upon Western values and were meant to bring the country into the international community of nations – allowing for dialogue and respect for basic human rights. Removing the symbolism of religious tolerance and peaceful co-existence from the Hagia Sophia is cause for grave concern.
Internally, the decision has further exacerbated divisions between the Turkish/Islamist state and secular groups within Turkey.
Erdogan’s aggressive approach has also fueled tensions between the Muslim majority in Turkey and the country’s minority groups. The Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople is particularly concerned about potential repercussions.
