Our world is polarizing. Expansionism is on the rise. Democracy is in retreat. Canada must assert its place on the world stage. And, in order to contribute, we must be stronger and more engaged. We must defend our sovereignty.
The Arctic is melting. This has brought Russia closer, as well as the wanted or unwanted attention of other world powers such as China, who eye our undersea mineral resources. Maritime traffic through these shorter and highly strategic sea lanes will only continue to increase. Not to patrol these waters will be seen by our adversaries as an opportunity and, by unlawful actors, as an invitation.
Our men and women in uniform are unparalleled in fighting ability. Over the course of more than a century, they have proven this on every occasion the Canadian flag has flown in combat. Yet, they are too few in number. Our air force has too few aircraft, and too many of them are out of date. Our navy has too few boats, and too many of them are aging.
We cannot depend on the US in every situation. Over time, its commitment to us may wane, or even disappear. A recent president made this clear. The Canadian Armed Forces do not have a contingency plan for defending our country unaided.
Even if our alliance with the US and our other NATO partners remains strong, we will have every interest in maintaining and reinforcing our military. Allies will have our back, only if we have theirs. Our confidence can only be grounded in their trust.
Reluctance to carry our weight in peacekeeping missions, as the Trudeau government’s deeply undignified shopping-around for a mission revealed, risks shattering that trust.
The same is true of our limited capability to fulfill our treaty obligations, as made painfully evident by our reliance on allies to refuel our own ships at sea. The loss of that trust has potentially dangerous consequences.
Our membership in the United Nations, while important, has left us vulnerable. It makes our global diplomatic initiatives forever subject to a Russian or Chinese Security Council veto. Sanctioning these two countries for human rights violations such as the murder of journalists or the use of hostage diplomacy will never be possible. Russian incursions into Ukraine as well as Chinese designs on Taiwan will, of course, go entirely unpunished.
Expansionist powers are not averse to using trade as a weapon. Russia uses German dependence on its natural gas as a blunt instrument of intimidation. China exploits the dependence of Australian wine and Canadian canola on their market to pressure both our countries on occasions when we have taken a stand against them.
Nor can we turn a blind eye to the cancer of failed states that is spreading through the Third World. Venezuela, in South America, Somalia, in Africa and Afghanistan in Asia are among the most extreme examples. We, the concerned countries of the world, have been singularly ineffective in bringing any remedy whatsoever to these cratering societies which have become vacuums for the worst elements of the criminal industry: drug, arms and human trafficking.
The drugs end up on our streets. As do the guns. Trafficked humans may end up, quite literally, anywhere. The hungry and the otherwise suffering have fed large masses of human migration, itself another cause of misery, along with instability in the destination countries, especially in Europe. Untold human suffering is the result.
The world needs leadership to take the initiative and create a new, more effective alliance. Canada can and should be part of that leadership. We have not lost the diplomatic prestige and political standing that our commitment to world peace and nation building over the course of the past decades has earned us.
The UN, while allowed to stand, should be complemented by a new Organization of Democratic States. This alliance would, by its very existence, promote democracy, the rule of law, truly fair (in other words, law-based) trade, human rights and the defense of individuals and regimes who place themselves at risk in defending these same values.
It would bring pressure to bear upon the 5/6 of UN members which are authoritarian regimes, including its most powerful actors, Russia and China. No longer subject to their Security Council veto power, we would cease to be the enablers of these repressive governments; while they would no longer be able to hide behind the veil of “international legitimacy.”
We want to able to defend ourselves. We want to encourage trade with partners who recognize the rule of law. We want to build a global community where freedom has the greatest possible chance to flourish.
Noah Stevens is a Montreal poet, historian and educator. You can read his work at www.fromthepoetstable.com .
