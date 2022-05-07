“Our third pillar for growth is a plan to tackle the Achilles heel of the Canadian economy: productivity and innovation.” This is what Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland said when she tabled Budget 2022 on April 7th. It was a surprising and candid admission that Canada has a productivity growth issue.
Some argue that the Canadian economy is thriving, and we have many reasons to be optimistic: the unemployment rate is 5.3% and our real GDP is more than a full percentage point above pre-pandemic levels. This is great news, but what’s the forecast and how do we measure up to other countries?
According to projections from a recent OECD report, Canada ranks last in terms of real GDP per capita between 2021 and 2060. Budget 2022 also lays out some projections on the future state of the economy, noting that the real GDP growth rate between 1970-2021 was 2.6%, and it is expected to drop to 2.5% between 2022-2026, and then to 1.7% between 2027-2055.
But why is productivity growth so important?
In simple terms, growing Canada’s productivity means working more efficiently and smarter by increasing capital investments, favouring skills development for workers, and investing in technological innovation. For example, we know that Canadian businesses only invest 50 cents per worker for every dollar an American business invests in its own worker.
Productivity growth is also closely related to growth in our standard of living. Canada’s underwhelming productivity performance will make it difficult for future generations to enjoy the income growth that current generations have enjoyed.
In the Budget, the Government admits that “labour productivity growth in Canada has slowed from about 2.7% in the 1960s and 1970s to less than 1 today… [and] Canada has lagged behind other advanced economies in investing and adopting new and innovative technologies.” So, what can the Government do to enhance productivity in Canada?
To the Government’s credit, Budget 2022 has set out several policy initiatives that should help improve our growth trajectory. Three specific ones come to mind. First, the new Canada Growth Fund is being launched to attract substantial private sector investment to help meet certain economic policy goals. Second, the Government is hoping the just-announced Canadian Innovation and Investment Agency will help industries make the investments they need to innovate, create jobs, and be competitive in the changing global economy. As Ms. Freeland said, the new Agency will give companies the tools and incentives they need to create and invent, and to take risks and grow. Finally, I also welcome the government’s decision to cut taxes for Canada’s SMEs which should allow them to reinvest these savings in their businesses.
These three initiatives have laudable goals, but don’t specifically and more narrowly address Canada’s productivity problems in a holistic way. Canada must do more and do better to improve business investment in innovation and technology, reduce barriers and help our businesses grow and, in so doing, help Canadians improve their standard of living. We cannot ignore the data: Canada is lagging its international counterparts and we must act now.
In last year’s budget, the Government acknowledged the need for increasing productivity and stated that “while no single initiative in this budget accomplished the government’s missions, the potential payoff from acting now in a broad range of policy areas is substantial, as measures tend to reinforce themselves over time and build momentum for further action to boost Canada’s growth trajectory.”
Fast-forward one year later and Budget 2022, in my view, falls short in addressing Canada’s productivity gap at its core. The Government needs a detailed plan. We need to further incentivize businesses to invest in new technologies, innovation, and perhaps above all, in its people. As the Coalition for a Better Future stated, “Budget 2022 is a good first step, but what we need urgently is a comprehensive long-term plan for economic growth that is inclusive and sustainable.” Indeed, the day before the Budget was tabled, I argued in the Senate that the Government needs a clear and concise strategy to boost Canada’s productivity – an action-plan with set priorities and targets, industry buy-in and the ability to track results.
As reported by RBC late last year, “to avoid missing out on investment, innovation and talent, Canada must take a closer look at the overall policy framework. Specifically, structural policy – tax, regulation, competition, infrastructure, education, innovation, and trade policy – must work in concert with sectoral strategies and government spending programs to address the challenges before us.”
In other words, the status quo is no longer acceptable. We need bold ideas that will make Canada the most attractive place to invest. I concede: the challenges before us our huge, even overwhelming, but not addressing them and finding tailored solutions is a risk we can’t afford.
