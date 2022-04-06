Canada was always going to buy the F-35, and anyone who believes otherwise has not studied the history of this aircraft’s development and the plans for its future. The F-35 Lightning II (the first Lightning was a 1960s-era multirole fighter) was developed to become the main aircraft for the US Air Force, Marines and Navy, along with a significant number of NATO countries, including the UK and Canada. The UK was the first partner to inject billions of dollars into its development and Canada joined in several years later with a guarantee that it would receive in-country economic benefits as part of the worldwide program and its own order. The US has plans to order over 2,000 aircraft, and a continuous improvement program is in place to keep the F-35 flying until 2070. If that sounds like a long time, it’s not by Canadian procurement standards. By the time we begin to retire our current fleet of CF-18s, the first aircraft will be 45 years old.
The Harper Conservatives got in trouble over the F-35 when they planned a sole-source contract for 66 aircraft directly to Lockheed Martin, which would have made sense since we contributed to its development. The Parliamentary Budget Officer issued a report indicating that the lifetime cost of the program was going to be over $45 billion, and the public balked at the expense. Trudeau’s Liberals promised that they would not purchase the F-35 as part of their 2015 campaign and instead would institute a competitive bidding process based on cost and capabilities.
The three finalists for Canada’s new fighter program were the F-35, the Saab Gripen and the Boeing Super Hornet F-18, a heavily revised version of the planes we have been flying since 1982. The Gripen and the Super Hornet are considered fourth-generation fighters, developed in the 1970s and deployed in the 1980s. While impressive aircraft, they are simply outclassed by the capabilities of the F-35 and opposing Russian aircraft like the MIG-35, Su-35BM (advanced 4th generation fighters), the Su-57 5th generation being deployed now, and the Chinese Chengdu J-20 “Mighty Dragon” fighter. If Canada is going to fly these aircraft until 2070 and beyond, it made absolutely no sense to purchase the Saab or Boeing offerings.
As soon as the F-18 Super Hornet was dropped from the competition in 2021, it was a clear set-up in favour of purchasing the F-35. The Russian invasion of Ukraine and the announcement of plans to increase defence spending to two percent of GDP made selecting the F-35 easy, especially since Canada is likely to redeploy significant numbers of our new 88 F-35s to Europe where they would face front-line 5th generation Russian aircraft. The F-35 has stealth, payload, armament and radar systems that will allow it to be active in offensive operations, if necessary, while our current F-18s would only have been used in support, escort and reconnaissance roles. If Canada wants to be a significant contributor to a reinvigorated NATO, then it must equip itself with the best weapons systems possible, on the ground, in the air and at sea.
The $19 billion allocated for the new aircraft is just the beginning of our financial engagement for the program. There will be new hangars and improved maintenance facilities, training for pilots and ground personnel, a whole new suite of associated weapons systems and, of course, spare parts and performance enhancements over their expected 45-year lifespan. If the PBO estimated $45 billion back in 2010-11, then the 2022 estimate is probably $60 billion. No one will question the expense this time. We are back to a Cold War mentality where the containment of bad actors has replaced multinationalism, engagement and détente diplomacy in Europe and likely in other areas around the globe.
One place where this aircraft should be deployed is the Arctic. It was a pet project of Stephen Harper to expand our presence in the north, notably by creating a permanent military presence at Nanisivik on Baffin Island in Nunavut. This naval refueling facility is now planned to be operational in 2023 after several years of delays. Any F-35 aircraft operating in the Arctic would currently be deployed from our RCAF base at Cold Lake, Alberta, but that base is significantly south of Canada’s Arctic waters and their patrol time once in theatre is reduced. The Nanisivik facility was designed to have a jet-capable airstrip and the refueling facility was supposed to operate year-round for patrol ships with icebreaking capability. The current base has no airstrip and the refueling depot only operates in the summer. This lack of northern capability is seriously embarrassing and severely limits Canada’s options to enforce its sovereignty in the north.
The F-35 commitment was a long time coming, but it is only one of many new weapons systems and defence infrastructure investments that will have to be made in order to adequately defend our country at home and project power abroad over the next half-century.
