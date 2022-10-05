“End racism. Build peace.” That is the theme of this year’s United Nations International Day of Peace, which took place on September 21. It is the ideal time to reflect on the deceptively challenging question of, “What is peace?” Is peace simply the absence of war, which is the instinctive thought? Heaven knows that those living in war are not experiencing peace – and examples around the world are too numerous to name – but war is just the most extreme form of social dysfunction that erases peace. When violence, hostility, discrimination and division are present, peace is not. At many of the peace events that I’ve helped organize over the years, we have celebrated our society as a model of peace, in that we in Quebec live in communities which are rarely touched by violence, hostility, discrimination or division. Sadly, I am finding it ever harder to make that claim.
This may in part be the result of my growing awareness of my own privilege. As a white male from a prominent family, I have been provided every opportunity to reach my maximum potential, with doors rarely if ever shut in my face and doubt seldom cast on my ability or my intentions, other perhaps than those who make assumptions based on my last name. This has been a minor inconvenience compared to the barriers faced by my fellow citizens who come from a range of marginalized cultural and religious communities, who live outside norms related to age, ability, sexual orientation and the like, or even women, who continue to be subjected to harassment, violence and inequity. For instance, almost without exception, my friends and colleagues from visible minority communities have faced racial profiling, employment discrimination, police harassment, or other forms of prejudice and injustice. The more collaborative work I am involved with, the more reading and research I do, and the deeper I go in my relationships with people from diverse backgrounds, the more aware I become of the forms of systemic racism and discrimination that permeate our society. Simply by chance, I was not born with a skin pigmentation, an accent, a gender identity, a physical or intellectual challenge, or any of the other visible, audible or personal traits that lead so many of my fellow Quebecers to be subjected to disdain, discrimination and harassment from some of those in the dominant culture. Each hostile or prejudicial act undermines peace in our society.
But it could be argued that racism and discrimination have always been around, and it is just a growing awareness that is bringing the issue to the forefront, which is actually a form of social progress. While I agree with that in part, as public consciousness has risen owing to tragedies such as the deaths of George Floyd and Joyce Echaquan, there is too much violence, anger and injustice out there to simply attribute it to growing awareness. Violent incidents are way up in Montreal, and as a result people are feeling less safe. Moreover, people are being discriminated against, as well as physically and verbally assaulted, based on how they appear, what they wear, how they speak, and what they may or may not believe. There is always a point in the fight for a more peaceful world where awareness has been raised, issues are clearly on the table, but people continue to suffer. It then becomes clear that it is time to focus on concrete solutions.
Fortunately, hope and solutions remain. To begin with, the vast majority of Quebecers enjoy and appreciate the richness that diversity brings to our province in terms of arts and culture, cuisine, traditions and, most importantly, ideas. They recognize that life would not be anywhere near as rich, enlightening and fulfilling if it were not for the diversity in our society. Moreover, peace is not just the absence of war, violence, hostility, discrimination and division; it is the presence of healthy relationships that are based in trust, respect, understanding, equity and inclusion. Looking again at my own journey, as an example, I didn’t know any Muslim people for the first three decades of my life; since then, I’ve been fortunate to meet, work with and, in a number of cases, befriend many Muslim Montrealers. This led me to find valued collaborators in the effort to further the causes of social justice, anti-racism, nonviolence and peace. Whatever stereotypes, prejudices or misunderstandings that could have existed melted away through joint projects and, especially, honest and open dialogue, based in mutual respect, discovery and trust. As a result, we better understood each other’s similarities as well as differences, we could more clearly recognize our common needs and desires, and better appreciate our shared humanity. Similar discovery has occurred with individuals from countless other personal, cultural and religious backgrounds. As a Jewish man, even within my own religion, until five years ago I had never met anyone from the Hasidic community, so I sought out an opportunity to spend time with some individuals, leading to a wonderfully enriching and enlightening experience that I will never forget!
Each of us can be an actor for peace, and can help to prevent or undo the forces of division that are around us. Building peace is making the effort to meet and talk with people who are different from ourselves, doing what we can to ensure that all fellow citizens and those who are newly arrived in Quebec feel welcome, included and respected, and ensuring that our everyday gestures are reflective of our appreciation for our common humanity and for the richness that diversity brings to our lives. We also need to speak out and stand up against inappropriate comments and behaviours (bullying, sexism, micro-aggressions, hate crimes, etc.), and encourage our society to invest in equity and the common good by providing much-needed support, for example, to community organizations, youth opportunities, affordable housing and mental health services. Montrealers can embark on their personal peace journeys by taking part in one or more of the 45 Peace Days activities taking place through October 2nd (see the schedule at www.thepeacedays.com). We need all Quebecers to take responsibility and take action, making the effort to ensure that peace – a fundamental part of our well-being as a society – wins out in the end.
Brian Bronfman, O.Q., holds degrees in philosophy, law and natural resource planning. He has studied, taught and worked in mediation and conflict resolution, and is President and Co-founder of the Peace Network for Social Harmony. He dedicates 100% of his time to philanthropy, and in 2020 was named an Officer in the Ordre national du Québec.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.