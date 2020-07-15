The durability of our institutions allows us to withstand the vagaries of the moment, the vicissitudes of politics, and the whims of government. When the anglophone community liquidated its constitutional position under the regime of denominational (“confessional”) school boards in exchange for linguistic boards in 1998, it didn’t do so lightly. It did so on the assumption that it would be better protected under the linguistic minority rights provisions of the Charter of Human Rights and Freedoms than it was under the provisions of the Constitution Act that were carried over from the former BNA Act dealing with minority religious educational rights in Quebec and Ontario.
This belief wasn’t idle fancy. In 1997, then-Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Stéphane Dion said: “I reiterate that Quebec’s anglophone minority, which has traditionally controlled and managed its own school system, thanks to protections granted to Protestants under section 93, can support amending that provision in all confidence. That is because its rights have been better protected since the coming into force of the Constitution Act, 1982, specifically section 23 of the Canadian charter.” On this basis, a constitutional bargain was struck which allowed for the unification of English-speaking Quebecers of all religions in the matter of education. The amendment would permit a necessary consolidation of the membership in the constitutional collectivity that is English-speaking Quebec, a collectivity greatly diminished by Bill 101, “a great Canadian law”, according to the same Mr. Dion. As the Protestant School Board was widely believed to enjoy a constitutionally-guaranteed existence, an equivalent constitutional guarantee was sought so that English-speaking Quebecers could agree to the amendment replacing the denominational board with the linguistic board. The federal government was, thus, not only party to the agreement to amend the constitution, but, in underwriting the school board’s perrenity, was also a constitutional partner in enhancing our minority-language protection.
Education falls under provincial jurisdiction, but our minority-language rights are beyond the remove of the government of the day. And when the rights of an official-language minority are threatened by any provincial government, the rights of all such minorities everywhere in Canada are potentially at risk. Even a bilateral constitutional amendment involving the federal government and a single province may have implications for other partners in the Canadian federation. This is certainly the case in the matter of minority-language education rights. Had it been foreseen in 1998 that amending the constitution could sow the seeds of an incremental weakening and ultimate destruction of the anglophone school board in Quebec, use of the bilateral provisions of the amending formula in the matter would likely have been challenged by interested parties outside of Quebec according to principles established by the Supreme Court over the years pertaining to the interlocking nature of linguistic minority rights in the context of the Canadian federation.
This leaves it open for minority language communities today to join the court battle against Bill 40 launched by QESBA and the anglophone boards. As for the federal government, it unquestionably has the legal right, and I would argue, the moral obligation to intervene as a party to the court challenge. It was our partner when the linguistic boards were created, and it must be our partner now when they are threatened with destruction by a provincial government that owes its existence to the French-speaking majority.
This summer marks the thirtieth anniversary of the demise of the Meech Lake Accord, that project designed to bring Quebec back to the constitutional family with “honour and enthusiasm”. After losing the 1980 referendum, and before going down to defeat to Robert Bourassa who went on to sign the accord, then-premier René Lévesque had already declared his readiness to shelve the separatist project and take a “beau” risk by entering into a new federal bargain.
In constitutional matters, English Quebec has never risked an agreement that could diminish its status in matters of minority-language education rights. As for the “honour and enthusiasm” of another day, we need to see it today. With honour and enthusiasm, the current federal government should stand behind its words of twenty-three years ago and support the fight to maintain anglophone linguistic boards in Quebec. Should it not do so of its own accord, it can and should be made party to the proceedings by QESBA and the petitioning school boards.
Howard Greenfield is a Montreal lawyer.
