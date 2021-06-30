The major western democracies had a big post-COVID coming out party holding sequential G7 and NATO summits. Then they sent Joe Biden off to communicate their convictions of multilateralism and pluralistic values to Vladimir Putin at a meeting in Geneva, Switzerland. Biden’s first international trip as president was pre-qualified as a success since he is not Donald Trump, which indicated a return to normalcy for both alliances even if some Trump-era policies remain in place. Biden’s affable nature and carefully chosen words were packaged for the press as “America is back.” However, America never left under Trump. The US continued to defend Europe with a massive military commitment and Trump pushed the Europeans, and Canada, to increase defence spending to share more of the burden. That demand certainly remains in place, but it did not make it into the joint statement at the end of the NATO summit. Stylistically, American diplomacy under the Biden Administration has reverted to the norm but defence policy that goes back decades did not fundamentally change under Trump and will not under Biden either.
The G7 leaders recognized, in their self-interest, that the world economy will not fully recover unless COVID vaccines are distributed in the billions across the globe. Western financial health and stability is dependent on extending the economic recovery to all nations, and the COVAX program is essential for that to occur. The G7 committed to donate 500 million excess vaccines – great, only about 10 billion doses to go until the rest of the world can get two shots. The G7 headlined their declaration with a commitment to fight global warming and to hold the worldwide temperature increase to 1.5 degrees Celsius by 2050 alongside net-zero emissions. In the short term, the more interesting commitment was to end the race to the bottom on global taxation by establishing an international minimum tax rate of 15% on corporate profits. Both items fit well with the Biden agenda, the tax rate idea has been advanced by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen for months.
Great pains were taken at the G7 to embrace an agenda that matches Biden’s campaign pillars and allow him to re-assume leadership of the group.
You could be forgiven for not noticing the transition to the NATO summit since many of the players were the same, along with the geopolitical discussion around China and Russia. Both have been identified by NATO as sources of cyberattacks against private and government digital infrastructure in the West and have been implored to comply with international law and curtail the hackers in their countries, whether state-sanctioned or not. Most importantly, cyberattacks were classified as serious enough to be included in Article 5 of the 1949 NATO charter, which states that an attack on one member nation is an attack on all members of the alliance. However, the nature of the alliance’s response was left undefined for now to allow Biden to raise the issue of Russian hackers directly with Putin – the results of those discussions, and subsequent Russian reactions, will eventually determine NATO policy.
The 30-member alliance is also dancing around the issue of admitting Ukraine as a member, which would be interpreted as an aggressive act by Russia. What would Russian-backed rebels in eastern Ukraine do if they were suddenly faced with NATO troops on a large scale? Admitting Ukraine and the instability that could provoke is an issue for another day, but raising it was a way to put Russia on notice that NATO will not tolerate a further incursion into Ukrainian territory.
Referring to stability, Biden’s three-hour summit with Putin in Geneva sought to re-start dialogue with Russia on several issues, notably nuclear arms control. Biden indicated that his quest to seek agreement on issues related to international stability were based on the self-interest of the United States and western democracies, it was not based on friendship. This hearkens back to West German Chancellor Willy Brandt’s “Realpolitik” approach, where you must create mutual respect and understanding with your ideological adversaries, find areas of cooperation and make clear your position on issues of fundamental disagreement. Realpolitik led to the arms control agreements of the 1970s and the evolution of Détente between East and West that begat Perestroika and the collapse of Communism. In a way, the West is fortunate that Putin is a veteran intelligence officer and has been a constant through the great foreign policy variations of Bush, Obama, Trump and now Biden. At least the US State Department and the CIA only had to study ONE Russian leader throughout that time.
Biden made a good start on all fronts, he addressed difficult and critical issues at all three venues. The challenge now becomes follow-through and consistent messaging. The US-led alliances need to deal with an ongoing pandemic and an uneven economic recovery alongside a host of geopolitical challenges that pre-date COVID and will persist beyond Biden’s tenure in office.
