“Ben and Jerry’s products are overpriced junk food!” ~ British Home Secretary Priti Patel
Ben and Jerry’s Ice Cream decided this week to stop selling its products in the Palestinian Authority while continuing to sell them in Israel. The company said it was making the decision because of opposition by “many of its fans and customers” to Israel’s possession of parts of Judea and Samaria, the two areas that constitute the PA.
B&J’s mother company, the giant British conglomerate Unilever, has reaffirmed it’s “deep commitment to Israel.” But when it acquired the company it agreed to allow the subsidiary to be run by an independent board that can take such decisions.
The opposition to the ice cream maker’s decision has been swift not only from Unilever but from public officials in Britain, America and Western Europe. They point put that the move gives support to the boycott movement against Israel fuelled by radical Arab and anti-Israel cohorts. They also point out the hypocrisy of the decision.
Ben and Jerry’s has never taken any such public action or made any declaration against any of the world’s human rights violators like China, Cuba, Iran or Saudi Arabia. It likes to pick on democracies apparently. Last summer British Home Secretary Priti Patel called B&J “overpriced junk food” when the company attacked Britain on its restrictions on illegal immigrants.
This time B&J chose to pick on the Middle East’s only democracy because the BDS movement is fashionable in certain circles. Woke political correctness rearing it’s stupid head again.Let’s try and fix ‘stupid’ shall we.
The head of the B&J Board is Anuradha Mittal. She has been pressing for years for an international anti-Israel boycott to bring Israel to an end. Her twitter account reflects at least 107 anti-Israel tweets. In one, she describes the very creation of Israel as a “catastrophe.” When AirBnB first announced they would boycott Jews in Judea and Samaria but thereafter reversed their boycott of Mittal tweeted that she deactivated her AirBnB.
Anti-Israel boycotts are illegal in some 30 US states and many countries in Western Europe. Not just because Israel is an ally, but because the underlying assumptions of the boycott movement are wrong on the facts.
Boycott supporters insist that Israel took Judea and Samaria in an act of aggression. In fact Israel gained the lands it holds in the Palestinian Authority after it defended herself against a war of aggression launched by its five Arab neighbours in 1967. At the time, 70 million Arabs attacking 5 million Jews. Jordan had held these same lands since 1948 and never allowed Arab Palestinian self-rule even though Israel had recognized the Arab State of Palestine at the time of UN partition while Arab nations did not.
Boycott supporters ignore that history yet international law recognizes that any country attacked in a war of aggression may hold lands it gains in self-defense until there is a peace agreement. International law also recognizes that when a nation is the victim of terrorist attacks it may prosecute military reprisals against the host country of such a group as if, in international legal authority Robert Tucker’s words, “That country itself participated in those attacks.” This is known as the doctrine of “self-help”. It has been accepted by every legal authority from Julius Stone to Derek Bowett from Kelsen to Oppenheim as applying equally to the UN when that body will not, or cannot, act. This is the case in the PA. Israel agreed to Palestinian self-rule but Chairman Abbas cannot control terror elements and will not recognize Israel even though former President Clinton wrote that “Israel agreed to 98% of what the Palestinians wanted tat Camp David.” Due to Canada’s sponsorship of the International Commission on State Sovereignty and Intervention (ICSSI) we have yet another dimension to “self-help”, that being the “responsibility to protect”. Canadian administrations have embraced and endorsed this ICSSI doctrine. A doctrine which obligates a state to protect its own citizens against attack as Israel is doing by keeping its presence in the PA.
Boycott supporters have also lied about Israel’s administration claiming it discriminates against Palestinians. In fact Israel has poured so much money into the PA that infant mortality rates are almost at a par with Israel’s, new hospitals have been built, the PA has more university graduates per capita than any Arab country thanks to Israel’s investment in education in the PA, workers for Israeli employers in the PA are paid Israeli wages, some 700,000 Palestinians cross into Israel proper to work each day and Israel gave 150,000 pieces of armaments to the PA for its police. Yet the anti-Israel boycott crowd claims that Israel administers an apartheid regime.
It is to this bodyguard of lies that Ben and Jerry’s action gives succor and support. I can’t say if their food is overpriced, but I can say B&J’s hypocrisy is overripe. And I’m not advocating any boycott of Unilever, but I can say this: Unilever, you’re the parent company so start acting like a parent with a misbehaving child.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.