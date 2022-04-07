Robert Bolt called his play about a man of his times who was there for all and lived with principle and purpose “A Man for all Seasons.” Barry Lorenzetti, whom I have rightly called “Montreal’s Renaissance Man” in covering him over the years, would also be entitled to Bolt’s appellation. Even in the midst of a pandemic, Barry’s civic engagement and philanthropy have not waned. And through this past fall, winter and now spring, Barry has deservedly reaped a rich harvest from what he has sown.
These have been full seasons for Barry Lorenzetti, and he is truly everyone’s Man of the Year. On April 21st, Barry will be honoured as the Canadian Italian Business and Professional Association ( CIBPA) - Canada’s largest business organization by membership - as its 2022 Man of the Year. This follows last October’s Canadian Chamber of Commerce bestowal on him of its International Business Leader of the Year Award. Past recipients include Guy Laliberté (Cirque du Soleil®), Allan R. Taylor (Royal Bank of Canada) and Laurent Beaudoin (Bombardier).The two organizations could not have chosen a more worthy recipient.
Barry Lorenzetti is one of this city’s most engaged and straight-talking business and civic leaders. His company, BFL Canada, which employs close to 1200 in 23 offices nationwide and through a joint venture with Lockton is represented in 125 countries, has steadfastly refused to move the head office of his company out of Montreal despite being this nation’s largest independent employee-owned insurance brokerage with offices in twelve cities from coast to coast. His message — to the public and private sectors — is a simple, yet profound, one: give everyone a stake and we’ll come out alright. It’s the way he’s always run things, and he believes — quite convincingly — that what has worked in private business will also work in the public arena.
He delivers his message with clarity and candour regardless of forum. One can hardly go a couple of weeks without reading his views or hearing them at one important gathering or another. And whether it is in the pages of Le Devoir, La Presse or before the Board of Trade, his message is consistent and unwavering. Give all people dignity, treat them with equity and instill hope. And he’s backed his words up with actions.
His community involvements and philanthropy have contributed enormously to the life of this city. The young man from Ville Emard has become a renaissance man. He’s never forgotten his roots and the responsibility to give back. Lorenzetti is one of those business and community leaders who is always called upon to chair or co-chair one major public service drive after another. And he responds. You can bet that when Lorenzetti’s name is at the top of an invitation, the event will attract the best and the brightest and be a moral — as well as a material — success. But whatever he involves himself with, Barry Lorenzetti walks the talk.
Four years ago he launched a new initiative to help some of the most vulnerable among us. It is perhaps his boldest and most heartfelt endeavour. It will help tens of thousands.
The Barry F. Lorenzetti Foundation with his son Justin at its head, is committed to being in the vanguard of providing funding and solutions to attacking the scourge of mental health issues that seem to be growing each day resulting in ruined private lives. The Foundation’s goal is to bridge the gaps in governmental and institutional services. Gaps that are ever-widening and have become a crisis on the public agenda. The Foundation aims to make a difference by supporting grassroots initiatives, forging long-term national partnerships and positioning itself as a go-to leader and central ideas clearing-house for realizing mental health care initiatives.
This June 17th, The Foundation will be the beneficiary of part of the proceeds of the Ritz-Carlton’s famous Grand Prix Party. The Foundation has already backed three major projects: as a national sponsor, it is providing funding for national anti-stigma mental health summits run by young people for social justice with HEADSTRONG, an evidence-based initiative created by the Mental Health Commission of Canada; it is enabling the local Montreal-based Head & Hands non-profit organization, which has been working with marginalized youth for almost 50 years, to double the amount of young people who receive free long-term talk therapy in both official languages; and it is providing funding to the Quebec Veterans Foundation, which devotes its efforts to support the well-being of veterans at Saint Anne’s Veterans Hospital, with their Faces of Honour Exposition and Music Therapy Program. Two of the major areas the Foundation focuses on are youth mental health and military-related PTSD.
Barry has always been committed to the Arts. He and his company have had a long-term relationship with many artistic and cultural institutions especially the Montreal Symphony Orchestra. He brought the MSO and its then conductor Kent Nagano to Knowlton for its first concert in the Eastern Townships. But in 2019 - and indeed through the pandemic - Barry turbo-charged his involvements. He created Magjusjen Entertainment. The name is made up of the first three letters of the first names of each of his children. In September of 2019 Barry produced a brilliant remount of Vittorio Rossi’s iconic play ‘THE CHAIN’ directed by Vittorio that premiered to a packed house at McGill’s Moyse Hall Theatre. Rossi is the defining dramatist of the Canadian immigrant experience. The production was as good as it gets. But Barry didn’t stop there. In the midst of the pandemic Magjusjen produced a film version of “The Chain” directed by Rossi. The movie premiered last fall at Cinemas Guzzo Megaplex Lacordaire. It was so good that Vince Guzzo ran the film in several of his theatres.
Barry has never forgotten the sports world. He brought BFL Canada into a five-year partnership with Hockey Canada to support women’s hockey from the grassroots level to the National team. “In sports as in business, surpassing yourself, being disciplined and working as part of a team are essential values,” he said at the unveiling of the partnership.“All athletes from beginners to Olympic champions have one thing in common – passion. BFL Canada wants to be part of this journey by funding these initiatives and encouraging others to join us. Today, the future of women’s hockey is a little brighter,” he continued.
Barry’s commitment meant that BFL Canada became the title sponsor of training, evaluation and selection camps for Canada’s National Women’s Team, Canada’s National Women’s Development Team and Canada’s National Women’s Under-18 Team. The support also included grassroots hockey as the presenting sponsor of the IIHF World Girls’ Hockey Weekend. BFL Canada will also be a partner of the IIHF Women’s World Championship through 2024. From a mentoring aspect, BFL Canada initiated the Female Coaches of the Year program where two female coaches, one high performance and one grassroots/community, from each province and the northern territories are selected.With the demise of the Canadian Women’s Hockey League, National team members and candidates for the team have had less opportunity to keep their skills sharp. BFL’s initiative fills that void.
I could go on and on. There is hardly a corner of our society that has not benefitted from Barry Lorenzetti’s conscience, commitment and compassion. If he didn’t already exist, we’d be hard put to imagine inventing someone like him.He is truly Montreal’s “Man for All Seasons.”
