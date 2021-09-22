Was this election 2019 or 2021? As of this writing, the seat count for each of the major parties is pretty much where it was at the dissolution of the 43rd Parliament. That is not the disappointment of this election – it was called unnecessary, an act of vanity exercised by Justin Trudeau in the quest for a majority. The real let down is that there was no single ballot question that the Liberals can claim to have used to galvanize the voting public and motivate them to endorse the Liberal vision for recovery from the pandemic. Nothing is settled by this election, and we will return to House of Commons where the NDP will dictate to the Liberals how much more they will spend on their pet projects of housing subsidies, funding the Green transition and soaking Canada’s wealthy with punitive taxes on incremental income.
It’s rare that the agenda of a Canadian election gets detailed by international events, but the fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban and the failed extraction from Kabul airport came to dominate the first ten days of the campaign. In the Liberal’s defense, they were badly advised by Canada’s intelligence team and our military, who felt that the Afghan government would persevere until at least the end of the election. The Liberals survived that failure and were able to pivot to several issues on which they are strong – gun control, single-payer national health care, a daycare program modelled on the Quebec system, and a national housing strategy. They successfully turned these issues against the Conservatives, using the old campaign favourites accusing the Tories of being soft on guns, promoting two-tier health care, failing to adequately encourage vaccination and catering to the rich.
Where were the policy differences between the three major parties? The Liberals and the Conservatives were spending roughly the same amount of new money over five years, in the $50-60 billion range. If you adjust for the difference in the childcare program spending that the Liberals offered, it comes out to about the same thing. The NDP was spending more, but then again, you would expect that from a leftist party that had no potential to form government. There was no classic fiscal conservative offering in this election, which is what you would expect while the country is still recovering from a pandemic.
There are some simple lessons to be learned from this election. First, the Liberals can still win elections by accusing the Conservatives of being pro-gun, anti-abortion, pro private healthcare, and rich people lovers. The Conservatives cannot out-Liberal the Liberals – they cannot offer a similar progressive platform and just provide better management, even if they are fully capable of delivering it without the drama, empty rhetoric, and scandals that the Liberals deliver alongside their agenda.
One bright spot for federalists is that the lift that the Bloc Quebecois experienced after the English-language debate fizzled in the final week of the campaign. The muted response from the electorate to the “outrage” of accusing Legault’s Bill 96 of being racist demonstrates that Quebeckers can separate their voting preferences between provincial and federal issues.
It’s going to be a tough slog for the NDP, forced once again to be a tag-along appendage to a Liberal minority government. Singh made Tik-Tok videos, campaigned in hip clothing, danced with cool dudes, and courted the youth vote, and it got him nowhere. Maybe they avoided losing seats, but they are not contenders for government in any way. The NDP’s lesson is like that for the Conservatives – you can’t be a pseudo-Liberal, people will vote for the genuine item.
So once again Canada gets a “woke” progressive government with no sense of the rules of classical economics that would impose some eventual restraint on their expansive spending. The NDP will push them to even more largesse. We will continue this way until Trudeau senses the opportunity to win a majority (again) or all the opposition parties decide that they have had enough of him. For now, it’s back to the future in Ottawa.
