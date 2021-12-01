At the weekend convention of the Quebec Liberal Party, leader Dominique Anglade said that Anglophones in Quebec are, “better off sticking with the Liberals.” She said she understands that many Anglos feel they are taken for granted by her party but said this is not the reality. She made the point that the CAQ government uses language issues to “divide” voters while the Liberals do not.
Her sentiments bear some scrutiny. It is true that the Liberals have never come close to the exaggerated and dangerous changes the CAQ seeks to impose with Bill 96. But Anglade must realize that for all her sincerity, it’s time for the Liberals to walk the talk.
Anglophones were not even mentioned at her convention save for a resolution supporting anglophones’ desire to protect the “independence and autonomy” of their school boards. There was no mention of the Liberals 27 point language policy. Anglade’s excuse? It could have been discussed if a delegate had raised it but none did she said. Well Madame Anglade, you are the leader. Leaders lead not wait for others to raise issues and then follow. She should have brought it up. She promised a convention with “audacious” policies. What could have been more “audacious” than a “liberal” party actually enunciating a clear and candid defence of constitutionally guaranteed minority language rights? We mention the constitution because Anglade made the point that the Quebec Liberal Party is the only “federalist”option in Quebec.
As a woman of colour, Anglade has personally fought prejudice based on gender and race all her life. She knows full well that discrimination based on language is considered — in law — of equal weight as discrimination on faith, colour, creed and gender. As a party leader in Quebec, she knows that Quebec signed the BNA Act — Canada’s constitution — which guarantees minority language rights, accepted by reference the 1992 UN Covenant on Linguistic and Religious Minority Rights and signed the 2012 Inter-Parliamentary Union Declaration in Quebec City on the protection of Linguistic Minorities. So isn’t it time for her to say so. To say that Quebec must stop the erosion of English language minority rights? What more natural brief to defend for a “liberal” than basic civil rights? That would convince Anglophones. That would be walking the talk. Instead the Liberals spoke of “fortifying” Bill 101.
Anglade should not forget that Anglophones have a history of disappointment — at best — betrayal at worst with the Quebec Liberals. The first language law that took away freedom of choice was Liberal Premier Robert Bourassa’s Bill 22 in the 1970s. And that was just a few years after the robustly nationalist Union National government of Daniel Johnson ordered the Gendron Commission to look into the status of French and that Commission opened with a preamble that stated, “though more has to be done for the protection and propagation of French, we remain committed to the principle of freedom of choice in education.” Bourassa also established the OQLF which has been a thorn in the side of of the English community for nearly a half century. If the motto of Quebec is “Je me souviens” Madame Anglade surely understands that Anglophones have a long memory too.
As recently as the Couillard government — as many Liberal governments before — it too slipped into pandering to nationalists when it felt the meed to solidify votes. Whether it was the attack on English trademarked signs fully allowed by Bill 101 or the notorious unanimous Liberal caucus vote sporting the “Bonjour/Hi” resolution, the Liberal record is not one of fidelity to minority rights.
Clearly no Liberal government has tried anything as reactionary as Bill 96 or Premier Marois’ Bill 14. So what better time for Quebec Liberals to stand up and denounce in the strongest of terms a Bill that allows for invasion of private corporate premises without warrant and the seizures of computers and phones ? A bill that allows for anonymous denunciations where one cannot even face one’s accuser. A bill that restricts access to English health services that even Bill 101 did not do. A bill that limits access to English CEGEPs. A bill that puts into question English rights in courts. Just to name a few of the egregious particulars in the 100 page law with 200 articles changing some three dozen basic governing laws of Quebec.
The list of basic civil rights violations in Bill 96 — civil rights of language, privacy, due process — civil rights held sacred by all western democratic jurisdictions, could fill a college course book. Madame Anglade claims she is putting forward an “audacious” Liberal platform. Here’s an audacious idea. Stand up in the National Assembly and ask the federal government to use its power of disallowance against this Bill. Disallowance not based on language violations, but because of the carnage it wrecks on civil rights in Quebec that will never be restored. Now that would be audacious. That would show Anglophones — and Francophones — that they are better off with the Liberals because it is a party willing to fight for universal principles of justice that protect all. Now that would be walking the talk.
