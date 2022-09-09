Andréanne Fiola’s bad choice

Silly season is officially here. Everyone calm down calm. Yes Andréanne Fiola appeared in a pornographic video. Suivant, next? The 22-year-old Parti Québécois candidate was blindsided, as was her party and many Laval voters, when it was revealed in a local newspaper that she had appeared in a video on Pornhub.
Fiola ran last year with Michel Trottier’s official opposition Parti Laval in the municipal elections and lost by only a few dozen votes to one of the ruling party’s star candidates. She also ran a few years earlier for Parti Laval as the youngest candidate to present themselves in Quebec's third largest city.
The lapel-rending began with earnest. Now a candidate in Sainte-Rose running with Dominique Anglade’s Liberals, desperate to hold onto their steadily decreasing grip on the island, Trottier was asked if he knew about this then, would he have had her run with him municipally? He said no. Bad move. Very bad move.
Parti Québécois leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon went apoplectic, “disgusted” by the condemnations of Fiola for her past choices. Although outside the chattering classes and some shoddy journalism, there really wasn't much of it. But he ate up the righteous victimhood well. He redeemed himself by proclaiming his support for her and stands by his candidate. Good move. Very good move.
Plamondon, who is unremarkable on a number of levels, now owns the line of the week during this election campaign: “Let whomever has never consumed pornography cast the first stone…”
I met Andréanne Fiola on a couple of occasions, interviewed her as well. I watched her wow fellow students at a Cégep event north of the city. She has a Bachelor in Environmental Studies, works as a technician with the city of Mascouche, is savvy, completely committed to a green future for Quebecers, energetic, professional, and very mindful of the barriers and stereotypes that hamper youth involvement in public life.
“Young adults need to realize that politic concerns them” Fiola told me. “We are the future and big challenges are waiting for us. We need to invest ourselves now to make changes now.”
She's precisely the kind of candidate Quebec politics needs and voters should consider. Her candidacy has now become a FU to the establishment, without forgoing seriousness or ability. The shaming of her for this perceived transgression is precisely why motivated people steer clear of public service and leave the arena to the same, recycled, tired, glad-handling, selfie addicts and their identity-politics spewing pals.
And by the way, critics can at least take solace and be proud that Pornhub, one of the world’s most visited website, belongs to a company headquartered right here in good ol’ Montreal. Anyone who feels the need to shut her down, or poo-poo her candidacy, should just shut up and look at their purest snow selves in the mirror and get a life …
Yeah, she did something she regrets. Wow, some of us know what that feels like n’est-ce pas?
If Fiola needs to rethink any of her life choices, it’s probably that she chose to run for the Parti Québécois.
