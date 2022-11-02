As an emergency room nurse, I am always dumbfounded as to why politicians and reporters seek solutions to the problem of Quebec’s overcrowded emergency rooms from doctors when it is really the nurses who do all the bedside work in this “battlefield medicine” environment(as Robert Bourassa described in 1985), day in, day out, and know, full well, what the solutions are. Perhaps it is the omerta code which prevents most of us from speaking out. I will now defy that code.
Unlike wards and CHSLDs, emergency rooms have two unique resources available to them, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, that are underutilized. Doctors and nurses. Wards do not have doctors present in the middle of the night and CHSLDs have very few nurses and even fewer physicians. The trajectory of any patient in an ER is simple but overcomplicated by a hierarchy dictating that everything must be funneled towards a doctor to get done. For example, a patient comes in with a suspected broken ankle. He gets seen by the triage nurse, his vital signs are normal but he’s in a lot of pain and needs an X-ray. At this point, logic dictates that the nurse should be able to immediately send him for an X-ray and give him something a little stronger than Tylenol for the pain. Logic does not exist in emergency rooms so this patient will get categorized as either a P3 or P4 (technically, by CTAS — Canadian Triage and Acuity Scale standards, a P3 is supposed to get seen by a doctor within 30 minutes and a P4 within 1 hour) and must go back to the waiting room where he will wait six to 24 hours to get seen by the doctor. The doctor will order the X-ray and some pain medication and the patient will get both far later than he should have. Why not let the triage nurse do the logical aforementioned acts? By not using the triage nurse we are wasting a valuable resource and causing a huge and unnecessary backlog in the waiting room.
Emergency room physicians should not be wasting their time looking after patients who should be in a clinic. Why aren’t nurse practitioners in ERs taking care of said patients instead? It is nothing short of absurd to see an ER doctor taking care of a patient with a sore throat yet it happens every day. Again, another waste of a valuable resource: the doctor.
Emergency rooms are also the dumping ground for healthcare. The amount of patients that come in from nursing homes with things like urosepsis, falls, bedsores and “loss of autonomy” is simply astounding. Urosepsis is a urinary tract infection (UTI) that has spread to the blood. This generally happens when the early signs of a UTI are ignored by nursing home staff. Two weeks later, the patient becomes somnolent and there you have it. Urosepsis and another patient in the ER. How is it possible, in 2022, that patients are still getting bedsores in CHSLDs? Didn’t the CAQ hire thousands of PABs in CHSLDs after the worst waves of COVID? Well, part of their job is to help turn and position patients every few hours so bedsores do not occur. The same goes for falls. Aren’t patients being properly monitored in CHSLDs with all the staff the CAQ hired? How is it possible that so many patients are still falling down and hitting their heads? Half the time when a patient comes in from a nursing home with “loss of autonomy” we find the patient is autonomous but might be “difficult” in the eyes of the staff at CHSLDs. The ER should not be used as a dumping ground for patients that nursing homes do not want. Yes, this sadly happens every day.
A man over 70 recently died after being left in the waiting room of an unnamed ER for 16 hours. He left the ER, went home and couldn’t sleep because of the severe back pain he had. He then went to another ER and died 10 minutes after getting there from a ruptured aorta. What could be done to prevent this from happening again? No patient should wait 16 hours in an ER to get seen by somebody who could order blood tests and imaging. Blood tests would not have saved this man but imaging could have. A CT scan of his chest or perhaps even just an x-ray, could have detected the aneurysm on his aorta before it burst. If the triage nurse would have been allowed to order these tests, I believe this man’s life could have been saved. Logic dictates: man has severe back pain. Order basic blood work and a CT-chest. Oh. I forgot. There is no logic in an ER.
