We have all been horrified by the chaos at the international airport in Kabul as the US completes its military pullout by August 31st, respecting the deal with the Taliban originally concluded by former President Trump. While Biden is responsible for the events on the ground in August, the inability to get everyone out, including Afghans who assisted the coalition forces during the 20-year war, was foreseeable. The terrorist attack by ISIS-K was also expected, since intelligence forces warned of threats days in advance – which is probably why the Canadians and other forces ended their operations before the deadline.
The US and its allies now find themselves in the uncomfortable position of relying on the Taliban to control the situation in the streets around the airport. As of this writing there are commitments to allow Afghans and foreign nationals with the correct paperwork to leave the country following the handover. There are plans for Turkey and Qatar to take over airport operations and restore limited commercial flights to make this possible. When spokespeople say that “conditions on the ground are fluid” what they really mean is that it is impossible to hold even short-term plans and agreements forged recently could crumble within hours of their conclusion. Kabul makes the 1975 fall of Saigon in Vietnam look like an organized affair.
Afghanistan is a very different country than it was the last time the Taliban were in power. Prior to 2001, the place was a pile of rubble – in the ensuing period, a significant amount of infrastructure was built including roads, communications, and electricity. Some has been destroyed during the war, but most remains intact. The Agha Khan Foundation built communications towers across the country allowing Afghans access to cellular service that did not exist prior to the US invasion, for example. This infrastructure requires expertise to maintain, so if most of the specialized labour and educated classes leave on jet planes there is no one to assist the Taliban to use it to build a functioning economy. Most Afghans are under 25 years of age (median is 19) and do not remember the earlier Taliban regime and may not willfully submit to radical Islamic Law and its conflicts with the modernity they grew up with. Asserting control over a young population may not be assured without extreme violence and murder.
The Taliban will have a difficult transition from being a revolutionary force to a governing one. Russia (a former, failed invader from 1989) and China (looking to assert influence) have offered assistance and may provide financial and technical expertise, but it will involve control concessions to foreign powers at a similar level to what the outgoing Afghan government allowed to Western forces. Neighboring countries like Iran and Pakistan have the military capability to invade and hold Afghan territory under the guise of creating buffer zones for security.
In the meantime, the US will conduct a covert war on the ground and an overt air war with drones to reduce the capabilities of ISIS-K, with the tacit approval of the Taliban. The US demonstrated the surgical strike capability of their drones by killing an ISIS-K organizer in eastern Afghanistan as retribution for the killing of 13 marines, and the destruction of an imminent car bomb attack on Sunday, August 29th.
There are certain western intelligence assets on the ground who will seek to repatriate some people unaccounted for during the pullout and provide intelligence reports back to Washington.
Afghanistan will continue to populate the geopolitical headlines for years to come. It is rare in Canadian elections that a foreign policy issue remains a daily point of contention among the political parties, but it has clearly struck a chord with the electorate who want to know more about how our intelligence services got it so wrong as to how long the Afghan government would hold out. When five weeks becomes five days, we need to know why. In the meantime, the quagmire of Afghanistan awaits its next victims.
