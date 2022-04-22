There are few concepts more abhorrent to the vast majority of people than racism. And racism, while objectionable enough on its own, is even worse when practiced on a state-sponsored level. From the late 1940s to the early 1990s, South Africa practiced apartheid, which comes from the Afrikaans word for ‘separate’ or ‘apart.’ It was a brutal, racist endeavour on the part of the country’s white minority, which made South Africa’s Black majority into second-class citizens in every conceivable way.
Under Apartheid South Africa, Black people could not vote nor hold public office, were banned from many public venues, and were limited as to where they could live, who they could marry, and what jobs they could hold. It was thoroughly racist, through and through. Though Apartheid ended nearly 30 years ago, there is an active contingent of voices today who are attempting to take the “apartheid” label and illegitimately apply it to another country which in no way resembles the horrific regime in South Africa.
On February 1, Amnesty International, an organization with a long and tarnished record of maligning Israel, accused the Jewish State of practicing apartheid against its Arab population. This claim is not only false – it is utterly laughable for its absurdity. Home to more than two million Arabs who make up more than a quarter of the country’s population, Israel grants equal rights to all its citizens. Israeli Arabs can live anywhere they want in Israel, marry anyone they want, have any job, vote, and be elected to public office.
In fact, Ra’am, an Israeli Arab party led by Mansour Abbas, an Israeli Arab legislator, sits in the current Israeli coalition government. I would challenge anyone accusing Israel of being an apartheid state of showing me which Black South Africans sat in their country’s Parliament during apartheid, let alone serving in the government itself.
Lest one think this is all pro-Israel talking points, Amnesty International’s one-sided fictional report was widely rejected by governments around the world, including Canada. In an official statement from Global Affairs Canada on February 10, a spokesperson dismissed the report by saying “Canada rejects the view that Israel’s actions constitute apartheid.” Abbas himself rejected the false notion of Israel practising apartheid, as did other Arab Muslim politicians such as Isaawi Frej, who said “Israel has many problems that must be solved… but Israel is not an apartheid state.”
In light of all this – Amnesty International’s long record of anti-Israel activism, the clear facts of Israel’s diversity, and the widespread rejection of the “apartheid” label – what exactly is the problem?
The Concordia Student Union (CSU), the official representative of Concordia University’s undergraduate student body, introduced a motion on February 9 that used this baseless Amnesty International report as the basis for a thinly veiled smear against Israel.
The motion read as follows: “Do you support the CSU to adopt a position against the practice of apartheid (as defined by leading human rights organizations such as Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International) and to divest from any investments and withdraw any financial or vocal support from states or businesses that are involved in apartheid?”
It doesn’t take much imagination to see that the CSU, without mentioning Israel explicitly, is clearly referring to the Jewish State. It is doing this to circumvent the university’s policy that motions cannot single out a specific country. Nevertheless, the CSU is attempting to malign and demonize the world’s only Jewish State. On Friday, March 18, the CSU voted ‘yes’ to the ‘Concordia Against Apartheid’ referendum question. An overwhelming 86.4 percent of students said ‘yes’ to discriminating against Jewish students and their ancestral homeland. The passing of this motion allows the CSU to openly target Jewish and pro-Israel students and student clubs at Concordia.
As a Jewish student at Concordia, I am deeply disappointed in the CSU for allowing this anti-Israel question to appear on the ballot. The CSU’s actions send a clear message to Jewish students that we cannot celebrate a fundamental aspect of our Jewish identity. There are many good reasons to reject Amnesty International as the arbiter of what constitutes apartheid, but in my opinion, the CSU is prioritizing an anti-Israel agenda over truth. It is imperative that Concordia University students speak out against this egregious and flagrant rewriting of facts on the CSU’s part, by piggybacking on the fatally flawed Amnesty International report. It’s time to put reality before ideology.
Lielle Ohayon is a student at Concordia University, President of Israel on Campus, and a Fellow with Hasbara Fellowships Canada
