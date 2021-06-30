After over 15 months of Covid restrictions, we are finally seeing a light at the end of the tunnel! The city is abuzz with people enjoying the great weather that the past few weeks have offered us, and terraces are filling up with people excited to make up for lost time with family and friends. Un upbeat feeling has taken over from the dark days of the past few months, and people are getting back to ‘business’.
The past year has shown the limitations of our society in addressing social needs. Although those who are disadvantaged have always struggled to keep up with our ever-growing individualistic society, this pandemic has amplified the struggles of those who are less fortunate in our city. Never in my 20 years on the front lines have I seen so many people struggling with poverty, isolation, mental illness.
What saddens me most, is to see how our society often accommodates materialism, and is unable to inculcate its members that human life is more important than “stuff”!
Our city is reaching a point of no return, in regards to taking a good look at itself and addressing the hardships of an increasingly larger number of people who spend most of their time just trying to survive.
If we wish to create enough radical change to support those who are less fortunate, we require a revolution of our hearts that start with each one of us.
Like all revolutions, for this one to succeed it will require work; lots of work!
Our society often talks about rehabilitating the homeless, addicts, those struggling with mental illness; maybe it is them that need to rehabilitate us. More to the point we need them more than they need us when it comes to a rehabilitation of our hearts.
More than ever, we need to move away from charity (which is far too often the weapon of choice to those in power) and move towards justice.
The invitation to Justice, is an invitation to those who are less fortunate to our table not as individuals dependant on our charity, but as equal partners in shaping the destiny of our city.
The St-James Drop-In Centre gives me hope that these ideals can be achieved if commitment, grace and open hearts are combined in walking alongside those who are struggling with poverty, addiction and mental illness.
Every day I am reminded what a beautiful community our centre has created over the past 37 years; a community where everyone is welcomed as a friend and offered the opportunity to contribute to the well being of our centre.
My wish is to see our city re-evaluate what it deems to be progress and success, and to become more aware of the needs of those who are less fortunate.
In the meantime, I call for all of us to soften our hearts to the cries of those who are struggling with poverty, and to demand justice (for them), to those who hold power and withhold justice!
Alain Spitzer is the Executive Director of the St-James Drop-In Centre
