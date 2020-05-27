As many things have evolved, so too have we at The Suburban. You were used to getting the paper delivered to your door every Wednesday. As of several years ago, you were not only able to get the printed newspaper to your door but were also able to read the full edition online on your home computer. Times changed and technology evolved and so did The Suburban and thesuburban.com. It became a portal for not only the news you got in the paper but also for additional news and entertainment, breaking news, weather reports, blogs and columnists. It covered all that was important to you and your neighbourhood. Well now the next evolution is ready to roll out with the introduction of The Suburban On Air.
The Suburban On Air is bringing you another tool to add to your quiver. Video podcasts bringing you the news you need as you need it straight from our website. We are launching with 5 videoblogs and later we hope to expand to more so that we can cover more topics and interests. I will be doing news and editorials on “Beyond the Pages.” On this blog I will be speaking and interviewing newsmakers, providing commentary and yes even sometimes there will be a rant of some kind. We will dive into the stories behind the headlines and beyond the pages. Our long time social columnist Mike Cohen will contribute a weekly vlog titled “Cohen in the City”. He will spotlight the people making things happen, the gossip, the entertainment and what makes this city of ours so compelling. If sports is your thing you will need to watch our sports Editor Mark Lidbetter’s weekly offering called “ Judgement Calls”. He will dive in to all things on and off the fields, courts and rinks. With interviews with local athletes, coaches, managers, referees and sports associations he is sure to have the local sports scene covered. Our fourth Vlog looks at our local businesses. We all know the importance of shopping local and this vlog will have that covered. “Business of the Week” will shine the spotlight on an individual business or business sector. With a fresh look at how a local business has made its mark in your community, succeeded or why they are so unique or needed. Your host Chelsey St-Pierre will introduce you to new local finds and show you a better way to shop local. To round things off we have “Just Breathe”. Host Karen Louis’s gentle, soothing voice will lead you in a 1/2 hour consisting of a brief exploration of an idea and then a short mindfulness practice guaranteed to make you ponder as well as deepen your ability to relax and find calm. We all need a little calm.
We invite you to tune into On Air at www.thesuburban.com and take a look and come back to see the updates.
