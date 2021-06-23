In our editorial this week on the facing page, we urge Official Languages Minister Mélanie Joly not to rely on verbal assurances from Quebec that the Legault government understands that the Trudeau government’s proposed Official Languages Act reform — Bill C-32 — leaves in place Canadian constitutional protection of minority language rights. We suggest that she get these assurances in writing. The Federal Bill’s recognition of French as Quebec’s official language and its recognition of Quebec as a nation leaves the door open to much misinterpretation. Minister Joly states unequivocally that C-32 will correct wrongs that still exist against Francophones and clarify and strengthen the rights of Anglophones thereby making it better for both communities. For that to be a reality, Quebec must put its understanding in writing. We have taken the liberty of drafting one. It could be signed by either Quebec’s Minister Responsible for Canadian Relations the Hon. Sonia LeBel or Minister of Justice the Hon. Simon Jolin-Barrette.
23 June 2021
The National Assembly, Québec, QC
Dear Minister Joly,
Further to our negotiations and discussions regarding your government’s Official Languages Act reform Bill C-32, I would like to confirm the following in the name of the Government of Quebec:
1. Bill C-32 recognizes French as the official language of Quebec as does my government’s Bill 96. But my government is committed to respecting its obligations under Sec.133 of the Canadian Constitution (commonly referred to as the BNA Act) that all legislation be passed in English as well as French, that English ,ay be used in the National Assembly and in all Courts of Quebec;
2. My government recognizes that your legislation’s reference to expanding French in the workplace of companies under federal jurisdiction is limited to enshrining in law the right of Francophones to work in French and be communicated with in French. It does not open the door to Quebec legislating on matters relating to companies’ powers or obligations operating under federal jurisdictional authority;
3. I want to confirm that my government understands that your government’s recognition of Quebec’s right to amend its constitution can be done only within the limits of Sec.45 of the 1982 Canadian Constitution Act that gives provinces the power to unilaterally amend their own constitutions and that do not infringe on rights guaranteed to all Canadians citizens;
4. My government also understands that Section 45 is subject to Section 41 of the 1982 Constitution Act which references Section 43 (b) that states that any amendment that relates to the status of the English or French language within a province also requires the approval of the House of Commons and Senate and this will be kept in mind in the final wording of Bill 96;
5. We understand that any amendment to the constitution of a province made under Section 45 can not have any legal effect on the Constitution of Canada;
6. Finally, I can confirm that Secs.22.2 and 22.3 will not limit the rights of Anglophones who need public services from the Quebec government in English to get them.
Trusting the above is a proper reflection of our understandings, I reman,
Yours very truly,
