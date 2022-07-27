They are all around us, but still sometimes hard to find and harder to reach. But Howard Johnson knows where to find them: on the streets, in parks and anywhere and everywhere else in the neighborhood.
As Outreach Worker for Fathers in Action, Johnson is a bridge-builder for men in the community served by Mosaik Family Resource Centre, a non-profit community organization committed to connecting and supporting families in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce, Montreal West, Côte St. Luc, Hampstead and Snowdon.
“I live here, I’m all over the neighbourhood and everybody knows where to find me,” he told The Suburban. “I tell them ‘Come on by’ and once they feel safe, they do.” And they come. Indeed, says assistant program animator Emma Lee Hoffman, “we served 106 fathers this year,” a number the organization is pleased with, as the target was “as many as possible!”
Bashing stereotypes and bridging distances, both physical and societal, the program encourages the participation of fathers in the lives of their children and offers them a safe and effective means of seeking assistance when they need an extra push to ask for help.
Many men hailing from vulnerable communities have particular challenges: language, integration, work, and often an inability to reach out for help, owing to feeling the shame of being unable to provide for their families, or simply unsure as to their paternal roles. But once they see that they can come and not feel judged, says program coordinator Krystine Dobbs, it changes everything. “We found that as soon as there is a father on staff, we get more fathers.” Community groups and service providers are fast realizing that without programming or outreach to fathers that they are neglecting large portions of the community they purport to serve.
So many feel embarrassed, shy or intimidated, says Dobbs, but that’s changing. “A year ago we used to get 10 dads a year, then 40-50,” and the number is growing, she says, their presence felt more and appreciated in the Playing & Growing classes.
“If they walk in and see only women here,” says Johnson, they may likely turn and walk out, as it can be hard to admit they don’t know what to do. “Whether getting help with a CV, some decent clothing for a job interview,” or even learning to read to their small children. “You’d be surprised,” says Johnson, who is “a proud certified Father Goose” when it comes to reading to kids and leading the Mother Goose literacy program offered by Mosaik. “For many of us it doesn’t come naturally.”
Teddy heard about the program at On Our Own (O3), which offers support services and transitional housing to young, vulnerable parents and their children. “I met Howard a while back and he helped me do my CV and how to apply to O3 for me and my son,” he told The Suburban, one of a few single fathers living with their child at O3. “I tell all my friends who have children to go and see Howard for any resources that they need for men.”
Mosaik works with myriad organizations in the community, including On Our Own, Elizabeth House and Women on the Rise, as well as with the Walkley and Westhaven community centres, and of course Johnson’s street approach. “It’s my city. I’m a single father myself so we can relate.”
It can be as simple as clothing their children, says Mosaik coordinator Teresa Kaeser. When parents need clothes and don’t know where to turn, they might not even know what they actually need, “particularly when there’s shared custody. It doesn’t matter which parent you are, the kid needs clothes.”
That’s why all Tuesday’s appointments at Mosaik are reserved for dads, a busy day since every second Tuesday is Moisson Montreal delivery day when Mosaik needs volunteers to unload a truckload of foodstuffs. “Many men may never come to come get food,” says Johnson, “but maybe they’re willing to take something after volunteering to help unload a truck.”
And that works out, says Dobbs, as they feel better about it, and they “get what they need. And it’s easy for them to get in touch because there’s a direct line to reach Howard. They know they are never alone, that Howard’s here, and that they will always feel welcome.”
For information email fathersinaction@gmail.com or call Howard Johnson at 514-980-3237. You can also email maisonmosaikcentre@gmail.com or visit https://www.maisonmosaik.com/
