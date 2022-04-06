The Hon. David Kilgour passed away in Ottawa today. He was 81 but looked and acted as someone twenty years younger. He served 27 years in Parliament and rose to become Secretary of State for Latin America and Africa and then held the same post for the Asia-Pacific region. David was a dear friend and a leader in some of the most important causes of our time and my brother-in-arms in some of the highest points of my life. David suffered from a rare lung disease that took a serious turn in the past month. I was proud to publish many of his copious writings in The Suburban. I had just received a letter and an opinion piece from him last week filled with his usual sense of purpose and zest for life. He gave no hint that his health had taken a turn for the worst.
Despite his health, he travelled the world raising conscience and consciousness on China’s persecution of the Falun Gong. With attorney David Matas he published an exposé that was an indictment of China’s brutal policy of organ harvesting from dissidents for the profit of the state. And he was one of the first to bring to light China’s genocidal policies against it’s Uyghur Muslims.
But David was there in the front ranks of all human rights issues. When my Institute for Public Affairs staged Canada’s first Conference on Darfur, David was one of my keynote speakers together with Maj.Gen.(ret.) Lewis MacKenzie and Southern Christian Leadership Conference President Rev. Charles Steele,Jr. I was privileged to have David invite me to speak at the Rally for Human Rights in China together with The Hon. Irwin Cotler both outside the Chinese Embassy in Ottawa and in the Parliamentary Press Gallery. And just four years ago when Israel was facing the usual egregious attacks as it celebrated its 70th Anniversary, David was one of the first to accept to speak at my “Israel at 70” Conference which resulted in the greatest number of diplomats and elected officials of all parties standing on one stage in support of the Middle East’s only democracy in the history of Canada. David brought with him a 90-year old veteran and Holocaust survivor.
David Kilgour was fiercely independent. During his 27 years as an MP he was unafraid to challenge his Commons colleagues and even his own party leaders. He was first elected as an MP for Edmonton—Strathcona in 1979 as a member of the Progressive Conservative party. He quit the caucus of Prime Minister Brian Mulroney in 1990 because he opposed the implementation of the GST. He joined the Liberals months later and served in his Secretary of State positions over a five year period starting in 1997 under Prime Minister Jean Chretien. In 2005, Kilgour quit the Liberals over Canada's unwillingness to take part in a multinational effort to stop the genocide in the Darfur region of Sudan. Ottawa eventually sent humanitarian aid to Sudan, a move attributed to Kilgour's persistent and public calls for action. Kilgour served as an Independent MP in the House of Commons from 2005 until his retirement from politics in 2006. As an Independent, Kilgour held the balance of power in the House of Commons at the time of Paul Martin's minority Liberal government.
He was the only Parliamentarian in Canada’s history to have quit the two major parties on matters of principle and still influenced policy as an independent. Where will Canada find such a Profile in Courage again? Where will I find such a friend? Rest easy dear David. You have run a noble course.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.