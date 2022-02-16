Lessons from the trucker occupation – you can paralyze hapless Ottawa, but don’t upset trade with the United States. Canadians face a puzzling array of choices in whom to be disappointed. Should we be upset with the truckers for allowing fringe elements like white supremacists, Anti-Semites and even Southern Good Old Boys from infiltrating their ranks and spoiling their image? Or, perhaps, the overwhelmed Ottawa police who could not enforce their decisions to curtail fuel deliveries to the truckers, which literally sustain the occupation of Wellington Street? What about the federal government, who refused to intervene in the local protest and did not act until the Americans told them to get a hold of the situation? What about the opposition parties in Parliament, who have played both sides of the issue? Based on the polling, Canadians are afraid that our country, built on the constitutional principle of Peace, Order and Good Government (POGG) is degenerating into ideological factions and there is no national leadership to reassemble us into a cohesive whole.
If you listened to brief interviews with the truckers, it is clear that they have no idea how government works, never mind the constitution. They have called for the Governor General to dismiss the Trudeau Liberals and proposed a coalition between their movement and the opposition parties. This is utter nonsense. They also call for the immediate removal of all the restrictions and only THEN will they consider moving. More unrealistic rubbish, but the frustration they express is shared in many ways by ordinary Canadians. I drove to Ottawa on Saturday the 12th for reasons unrelated to the protests, but I passed literally hundreds of cars and trucks flying Quebec and Canadian flags, some festooned with patriotic sayings, some with statements unprintable here. As I looked over at the drivers, I did not see a disheveled, crazy person – I saw regular people who looked just like you or me. The truckers may represent a fringe movement even of their own profession, but the frustration they express is real and resonates with most of us who are fed up with restrictions that are not, evidentially, effective against Omicron or that cause more economic damage than they can justify. The malaise is deeper and more widespread than the government can safely acknowledge in its communications.
Enter the Americans. When the truckers blocked the Ambassador Bridge between Windsor and Detroit and several western border crossings, it imposed an economic cost on the United States that created a sense of urgency in Washington. When auto plants on both sides of the border start curtailing production because of parts shortages our little party that started on Wellington Street becomes an imposition on American economic sovereignty. In a call with Trudeau, Joe Biden even offered us tow trucks to remove the big rigs – as if we don’t have those in Canada. The Canadian government needs to solve this in the next week or plants are going to shut down completely, it is already estimated that it will take months to catch up no matter what, and auto production takes place in important congressional districts for the upcoming US mid-term elections. Biden is not going to do any political favours for Trudeau, who is perceived as weak and ineffective in Washington.
Speaking of opinions on Trudeau’s performance, I have seen the damning polls and the speculation that he could be forced out because of this crisis. This is just the media frothing at the mouth, nothing of the sort will happen. Trudeau is secure at the head of a government with a strong minority in the House and the Conservatives are about to be plunged into a leadership race that may create more right-left divisions within the party than it will solve. The Bloc will probably try to humiliate the Liberals by introducing a non-confidence motion, just to force the NDP into the embarrassing position of voting to prop up the government. Trudeau’s popularity and grip on government will recover, regardless of his performance in this crisis he is a far more skillful politician than his detractors give him credit for.
Our national character will take more time to heal, however. The pandemic, the ensuing economic crisis and the divisions in our society that were exposed require meaningful dialogue and engagement. I fear that we are too exhausted at the moment to try. Maybe if we can have a “normal” spring and summer with a relaxation of the COVID measures we will all feel better about ourselves and each other, and then we can engage. They truckers are a symbol of our winter of discontent, regardless of their faults, you cannot fault them for their feelings that so many of us share.
