Richard McConomy and Pierrette Sevigny have always been two of my favorite people on the planet. I was fortunate to meet them through our work with the Sacred Heart School of Montreal. And served with Rick on the school's Foundation Board. Our friendship grew from there over the years. Your editor Beryl Wajsman gave a loving tribute to Rick that touched my heart. I am truly heartbroken by Rick’s passing.He meant so much to so many.
Suzanne Desautels
Montreal
