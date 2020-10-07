I saw you’re editorial entitled “ Let’s stop exploiting headline numbers and see what they really mean “ , and I wanted to take the time to thank you for your years of hard-hitting journalism in search of the truth , social justice and community growth . The media has been very one-sided in its approach to cover COVID-19 and the restrictions associated with it , and it is enlightening to see an article which takes a different approach. Hospitalizations and deaths have been down since July and high case numbers are being used to enact new restrictions which are having a more debilitating affect on society than the virus itself. Why do we see nothing in the media about false positive rates and asymptomatic rates? Why are we not comparing our data to Sweden who , without lockdowns, have seemingly overcome the virus and gone back to life as normal? Can public health organizations please show us comparisons between deaths due to Covid and deaths due to overdose and suicide since July ? Perhaps that would give us a clue if the lockdowns have done more harm than good.
I would also like to thank you for your newspaper’s coverage a few years ago of our fight to get the Benny skateboard park fixed up in NDG . The park has been in a decrepit state for years and is still in desperate need of a complete renovation.
Sam Kardash
Ottawa
Agree totally with your editorial on the latest lockdown. The majority of restaurants and bars have invested time and money to follow the rules. They’ve installed plexiglass between seating; decreased the capacity; enforce the mask rule when one is not seated at a table etc.. – and the reward for all their efforts is forced closure for another 4 weeks. Ridiculous!
I also see comments about people not wearing masks – but not sure how real this is in actuality. I’m out and about and in all enclosed public spaces, I see people wearing masks without exception. If one simply forgets, they are quickly reminded by the staff in all locations that masks are mandatory – so what is this nonsense about people not wearing masks?
And finally, with about 8.5 million people in Quebec – a 1% infection rate would require about 85,000 confirmed infections. To date, I think the number is around 70,000 – so after almost 8 months the total rate of infections has not reached even 1% of the population when one would suspect that 5, 10 or 15% of the population would have been infected by now.
At the end of the day, in my opinion, the cure is worse than the disease – there are, and will be, even more long term negative economic and social ramifications by this ill-advised newest government action.
Fergus V. Keyes
Montreal
Thank you for looking behind the numbers. It has been very frustrating watching people panic without the context. However, I fear they won't be convinced by facts at this point. Also, other stats would be helpful in terms of risk of contracting an illness in an average day from say food poisoning from contaminated lettuce, grapes, etc.? Getting hit by a car or some other accident, having a heart attack, some other illness or accident and then show the daily risk of getting covid based on the situation. I think if we saw it in context it would make the reality a lot clearer for everyone and easier to accept these new restrictions if we could see a meaningful decrease in the risk associated with them.
Sandra Meehan
Montreal
A very good editorial but you can’t predict what will actually happen as the temperature continues to fall over the next month. You suggest the numbers show that you can indeed predict within reason the outcome going forward. Debating the future is a never ending conversation based on dueling well thought out 'opinions' on both sides.
Waiting another 24 days to discover the incontrovertible truth isn’t panic. It’s prudence.
Stephen Sartori
TMR
Businesses need to push back. They need to get the public behind them and push back. The government can't justify their decisions with science which they prove with their incoherent press conferences. This is why people are so aggravated and push back against restrictions.
Fred Gallo
Montreal
"Evidence-based decision-making seems to have taken a back seat to pandering to panic." Couldn't have said it better.
Riccardo De Ioris
Montreal
Totally agree with your editorial!! You’ve covered everything! Your editorial should be read aloud to all Montrealers! Maybe it should be broadcasted on all radio stations and TV channels! The Suburban is the leader! The people will follow you!
Ira Sokolova
Montreal
Agree 100% with your editorial.The political over-reaching is in complete opposition to the facts. Would it be possible to get anyone to make evidence-based decisions?
Jennifer Lonergan
Montreal
I haven't seen or heard anything about home based businesses. Many estheticians have always worked from home. Same for some accountants and lawyers. Can clients go inside? Can services still be provided? Why can't we visit in small groups with family or friends in a backyard? If an outdoor visit is such a high risk activity, why are schools staying open? Once again, the inconsistencies and lack of clarity will mean people don't comply out of confusion, if nothing else.
Mallary Segall
Montreal
