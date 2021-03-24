Crazy stuff at the March. Do we now live in a police state? The general media coverage except The Suburban’s over this demonstration to date has been terrible. Thank you for your story and editorial. I was there, and the population was there in great numbers — many, many thousands of people. For the most part it was very peaceful — but powerful at the same time. All I have seen so far in other media are quotes from the police and absolutely no real reporting save yours. Are the media somehow being blocked from truthfully reporting this event? If that is the case, it is scary for our democracy !!
Fergus V. Keyes
Montreal
One of the reasons we are leaving Quebec is the behaviour of the police Montreal witnessed on Saturday March 13. I have experienced their abuse of power so many times. In this province you are guilty until proven innocent. The courts are overloaded with ridiculous cases and having been through hell and back after false accusations i can say that the justice system is just as dysfunctional.
Veronique Miljkovitch
Montreal
Unfortunately, we have to realize that Montreal‘s decline has severely affected it financially. The $1500 tickets the cops gave out at the March are seen as revenue and the police department is being told to give them out liberally. The elected officials will use them as pawns. They will deny any and all association with their action. One rogue cop is understandable but a visible organized push is political, not a rogue cop.
Nick Minotti
Montreal
I was at the March and shame on the police force the way they were acting. Their actions will bring violence and one day it’s going to explode, unfortunately. Thank you for your editorial. We are indeed forgetting what we’re supposed to be about.
Jean Desjardins
Montreal
Thank you Beryl Wajsman and The Suburban for speaking the truth. I was at the March and most of your colleagues didn't bother to show up and they're just repeating the lies from the SPVM.
Tanya Marie
NDG
I have always had great respect for police - after all, my son is one. But I thank God he does not work in Quebec. There is something wrong here.
Christine St.John
Westmount
As someone who was at the March I want to thank Beryl Wajsman for being one of the few journalists who’s real and The Suburban for writing truth.
Alessandra Tropeano
Montreal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.