In my view, one of the many difficulties with this virus scare is that people seem to have some kind of blind faith that science can provide definite answers and/or that all scientists agree on the cause; how it is transmitted; and various actions that should be taken to combat it. Needless to say, there are many experienced and knowledgeable people investigating these questions around the world – but I also don’t think that they have any real definitive answers.
In science this is not unusual – for example, a great deal of money and effort by professionals over many decades has been directed to Alzheimer’s disease but still there is no real answers on either the cause — or the treatment for this terrible disease. I guess human nature would like simple causes; prevention, actions and cures to COVID – but unfortunately that is not going to happen in the short term and is not applicable to COVID.
In many jurisdictions, including Montreal & Quebec, lock-downs etc. do indeed seem to be based more on public opinion and/or only some specific scientific statements that they can use to support their measures while ignoring any other contrary ideas. In other words — if the science supports some ridiculous efforts (like closing terrasses, etc.) – then that is good science – but if others comment that this is not the way to go – then that is bad science! All to say, that in my opinion, this Barrington document and the individuals that signed have as legitimate an opinion as pretty much anyone else.
Fergus V. Keyes
Montreal
Shame on The Suburban for the reprehensible and irresponsible use of the front page to give credence to ‘The Great Barrington Declaration’ (October 14th). This is a time when most of us are trying our best to wear masks, social distance, etc., which has proven effective in many countries, and is vehemently endorsed by most of our leading Doctors and Epidemiologists.
The Barrington Declaration as a lead story, plus the editorial, does a disservice to our community paper, which ironically serves so many senior citizens. It would not have been so offensive if this point of view had been placed near Dr. Shulman’s excellent rebuttal, instead of being given priority. No matter what view is taken, it is obvious the world as we know it is drastically changing. Other than an effective vaccine, suffering and poverty will intensify.
The Barrington Declaration (never successfully tried), conjures up thousands, if not millions more deaths, and healthcare systems in tatters. Instead of the ‘Covid Dance’ – two steps forward, one step back – we would be like lemmings plunging ourselves head first in murky waters.
Rona Raie
Montreal
Your editorial on the Barrington Coverup is great piece of journalism. We are learning a lot during this pandemic. A lot of blah blah with no results.
Josie Mancini
CSL
Your headline is misleading given the fact it has been covered by journalists all over the world and it has also been a hot topic on talk radio.
Michael Hiron
Montreal
Regarding your Barrington Cover-up editorial, thank you for being one of the very few media outlets that still has an independent voice.
Todd Shapiro
Montreal
Your front page story and editorial about ‘The Great Barrington Declaration’ was disappointing. The declaration advocates stopping all COVID lockdowns and opening up all schools and businesses (with precautions) to stimulate the economy, and it appears that a number of renowned medical experts are on board with it.
In your editorial you say you are not endorsing the declaration, but publishing it in the interest of a free flow of information. But it sure looks, walks and quacks like an endorsement to devote so much prominent space to it without citing any information from credible sources flowing in the opposite direction. The more I read, the more incensed I became when I realized you were promoting herd immunity. I’m no scientist, but even I know that’s an approach that hasn’t worked and has been abandoned everywhere it’s been tried because infection rates and death statistics sharply rose under it. Herd immunity amounts to The Devil Take the Hindmost if you’re old and/or have conditions that put you at greater risk.
David Naylor, co-chair of the Government of Canada’s COVID-19 Immunity Task Force told the National Post: “… obviously, the Great Barrington fix will excite the minimizers who pretend COVID-19 is not much worse than the flu, and enliven the libertarians who object to public health measures on principle … So be it: they’ve been offside all along.” He goes on to say the policy advocated by the signatories of the declaration would never be the “controlled demographic burn that some zealots imagine,” and because of exponential growth of infections would lead to a situation “with masses of people sick in their 40s and 50s; hospitals will be over-run and deaths will skyrocket as they did in Italy and New York.”
In conclusion, let me praise an editorial decision you made. Dr. Mitch Shulman’s column in the same edition of the paper tears the Great Barrington Declaration a new one, utterly demolishing its Libertarian roots, the qualifications and credibility of the ‘experts’ who are for it, its stance and its conclusions. It’s to The Suburban’s credit that you also chose to publish Shulman’s piece (albeit less prominently) to counter this specious declaration.
Matthew Cope
Westmount
I like your editorial on the Barrington Cover-up. Censorship does no one any good. The free flow of information whether fact or opinion is crucial.
Luigi Lamorte
Montreal
Congratulation for publishing the story about the Great Barrington Declaration. I believe you are the only newspaper in Montreal to do this.
Serge Vanier
Montreal
I have just read the article you published from Dr. Mitch Shulman, heavily criticizing the “Great Barrington Declaration”. I fully support the Declaration, and understand that there are people that do not agree with it. I don’t see any problem in disagreement, but I expect a constructive criticism, so maybe I could change my mind, for the better. Nevertheless, the article fails dramatically on doing so... not to convince me, but to expose reasonable facts to support Dr Shulman’s belief. As it goes by his arguments:
1) Nobody advocates the feasibility of 100% safety for the elderly and vulnerable, because it is NOT possible to achieve by any plausible means. Actually, having healthy friends and family, children around protects the elderly against the virus. Recent data is starting to prove that lockdowns not only are useless to lower the number of deaths, but it shifts the disease towards the elderly, who were deprived of contact with healthy subjects and having healthy habits (exercise, leisure, social encountering with friends and family) during the restrictions;
2) Who of sane mind would dare to show the numbers he shows to support his case? Does Dr. Shulman realize that he is trying to justify these massive draconian measures, with devastating side effects, with anecdotal statistics of one (1) death of one young adult of 19 years-old among a population of 8.000.000 (0,00000013%) and 87 people under 35 years-old (his “...2.7 per cent died.”) in the US, which represents roughly 0,0000003% of the population?
3) Sweden indeed DOES HAVE the same or better statistics than any other country that used extreme restrictive measure. And YES, they preserved their local economy much better than others. And YES, herd immunity is an epidemiological concept and “lockdowns” are NOT. This point is a false statement from Dr Shulman;
As nowadays, many publishers have been failing to take some responsibility on verifying the credibility of the articles they publish. All this insanity has gone too far. This has to stop. And, eventually, it will stop (hopefully sooner than later). Then, those that contributed for this catastrophe will be held accountable.
Dr. Sergio G. Pasian
Montreal
I follow what your story and editorial are saying. But isn’t the bottom line to ensure that there is the capacity to care for anyone who may contract the virus and need hospitalization? That’s how I am looking at it, on the assumption that one or more vaccines will be available within months.
Robert G. Miller
NDG
Theorized by armchair academics. Not effected by Public Health Practitioners.
Wayne Radford
Montreal
