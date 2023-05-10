From your editorial last week, “But let’s call this what it is. Yet another signal from this government that it seeks the cultural eradication of non-francophones de souche in Quebec. This isn’t about protecting French language and culture. It’s about sending a statement that even if anglophones and francophones can live together in harmony and equity this government doesn’t want it."
Finally, someone in the Media is calling a pig, "a PIG".
However, the proper UN recognized term for this attack on minority rights is "Cultural Genocide." The unspoken aim of French nationalism is de facto separation through the eradication of English and minority Indigenous cultures by attrition, and "Starving the Beast" to precipitate a demographic decline, until the blemish of "the Other" disappears of its own volition. By attacking our cultural institutions, they are removing any chance of a dwindling community to replenish itself. Immigration, language and education… limit and remove these cultural pillars and any society must either capitulate to forced change and integration, or collapse and disappear.
Looking to Ottawa for federalist salvation has always been the tool used to deny the reality, finally indisputably proven in the past week as we move to passage of Bill C-13. Ottawa cares nothing for a powerless demographic they believe will mindlessly and illogically, continue their electoral support for zero political reprieve from their oppression. There will never be payback from Ottawa for minority support in Quebec. Ottawa as a saviour of supposed federalism is a mythical House of Cards!
Stop listening to their gaslighting words. Start paying attention to their actual actions.
It is called "Cultural Genocide"... (and Quebec suffers more from "systemic bigotry", then it does from "systemic racism.") Bigotry and Cultural Genocide, use these terms properly and let's see how French nationalist appeasers squirm with their fact-denying misinformation.
Allan Finkelstein
VP, Equality Party Executive Committee, (1989-1994)
Interim-President, Equality Party 2.0 (2013)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.