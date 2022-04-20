PubliSac bags are recyclable and one argument that came to light was that some bags are thrown in recycling bin without even looking at the content! Nonsense! I live in a city where 53% of our tax base goes to Montreal yet we received no survey from Mayor Plante on the West Island asking citizens for any input to stop delivery of Publisac as of May 2023.
Inflation has skyrocketed to a point that it’s not only low income families, seniors, etc.. looking to make better economic decisions but the middle class is having a difficult time too. The price of milk, butter,bread are practically going up weekly.Without PubliSac, families without computers or internet (yes families with no internet) will be hurt. Meanwhile politicians like Mairesse Plante make higher salaries than nurses, teachers, bus drivers, janitors, cashiers , mothers that stay home to bring up their children who need PubliSac!
Your editorial is right on when you wrote that, “that this kind of paternalism has become commonplace.” As you wrote, it must stop. PubliSac does keep the free flow of information healthy, transparent and alive. What is constructive is that the TC Transcontinental Board Chair is consulting the public which I assure you in my City depends on PubliSac to feed their families. Madame Plante je vous suggère de revoir votre décision. Les citoyens VEULENT le PubliSac Mairesse Plante.
Sharyn Cadot
SADB
