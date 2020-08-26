Your edtorial (August 19) challenging Mayor Plante to "retire" the name of Lionel Groulx and honour Oscar Peterson was illustrative of the double standard landscape on which Quebec officials operate. In a nutshell, Groulx was actively 'anti' a very large number of issues; including for example, Confederation, Jews, Anglicans, the English language, along with immigrants. Further, he constantly preached for an isolated Quebec: not welcoming to anyone who was not of the Catholic faith and who did not speak French!
His axiom was: "The essence of our being can be expressed in two words: French and Catholic".
Unfortunately, Groulx's influence is active today. As well as a Metro station, street, historical society and prize bearing his name, the major 'Pavillon Lionel-Groulx' graces the campus at U de M. Sadly, Groulx is revered as much today as in the past even though the vast majority of his musings are deemed to be the ravings of a man who is now clearly out of tune with an evolving 21st century reality.
Quebec politicians, at all levels, are quick to erase English names; such as, Amherst, Fraserville, Dorchester and Vimy from our public spaces, but appear loathe to show the same vigor for questionable Quebec historical icons. The Editorial has issued a call - a call for honesty in dealing with our turbulent past - with a first meaningful insightful step being affixing 'Peterson' to a metro station.
Jon Bradley
Associate Professor (Retired)
Education/McGill University
Beaconsfield
