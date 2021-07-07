Your excellent editorial On Memory and Witness was especially touching. Yes “cancelling Canada celebrations may be too much” but we Canadians as parents, mothers, fathers, grandparents must grieve the unimaginable crimes of the deaths of indigenous children from Residential Schools found dead in unmarked graves these past few weeks. Children that should have been protected by governments and religious orders! What has been disgraceful is the continuation of hiding documents, names of clergy that closed their eyes and ears to allow these crimes against defenceless children that died martyrs, frozen, beaten, starved and sexually abused. No, cancelling Canada Day may be too much but it also may not be enough! The road to these children's death lead to Rome which has been silent, unapologetic and fought settlements to victims' families to be reduced to the bare limit with the Catholic dioceses claiming they had no more money for victims. Personally I suggest to all your readers to wear some orange in memory and witness.
Sharyn Cadot
SADB
