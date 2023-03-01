Right on, Suburban! Right on! The pen is mightier than the sword!
I've said it before, I'll say it again. The Suburban newspaper should be read and read aloud in schools, elementary, high schools, and CEGEPs. And if there are any French schools actually teaching English as a second language, well, what an education they would get! Teachers and administrators as well.
If Legault and his minions were to read it, maybe they would learn something as well.
Fat chance of that happening. They'd rather keep their heads planted firmly up their a**es, than discover that just maybe, a weekly English publication could teach them something about being a good public servant with a conscience, an open mind. .. a caring heart ! Thanks for giving me a voice to rant.
Michael Labbee
Pointe Claire
