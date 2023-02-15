I just wanted to tell you that I loved the cartoon of Feb. 8th (Quebec National Assembly Intolerance). Napoleon has a real talent for capturing the mood of the people, and telling it like it is. Keep up the great work! The cartoons are one of my favourite parts of The Suburban.
Shelley Rothman-Benhaim
Cote St-Luc
