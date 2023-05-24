My compliments on your Bill 23 editorial for being rationally critical and democratically outspoken on these matters of ethnically motivated aggression. The ethnically-driven policies of Quebec and the infringement with the federal Constitution. I do hope that not all have lost their sense of dignity in Quebec and more civil society groups will sue the Quebec Government on grounds of unconstitutionality.
Laurentiu Stinga,Ph.D
