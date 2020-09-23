I feel the need to write about the increasing abuse towards young people working in stores and cafés, and with the public in general. I get it that people are getting frustrated with Covid 19, the use of masks , the no travelling, and the physical distancing, but they seem to be increasingly taking it out on the young people trying to do their jobs.
I think this needs to be brought to light, and I have two examples to share with you.The first is a story from a lady on a FB page called West Island Community. If you join the community you will see by the comments that this is not an isolated incident.
The second is an experience i had today in a downtown Starbucks. Ironically the person causing the scene in my case was a young person himself. I wrote a letter to Starbucks about it tonight commending the young manager's professionalism.
I think that young people are regularly left to work evening and weekend shifts with little or no supervision and/or they have young supervisors who also don't know how to handle these kind of situations. It's a real shame because these young employees are serving the public, putting themselves at risk, mostly getting minimum wage and are left defenseless in these situations - without the backup or training required to handle it.
Even my daughter who works at a pet food supply store recently had a few examples: a man who refused to wear a mask and "just wanted his dog food" and she tried to serve him quickly so he would leave; or a woman whose son has Covid 19 (son is waiting in car - and the Mom insists on coming in to get the food, despite the employee on the phone saying to her " just drive up and we will bring the food out - its already paid for) "
This is happening far too much and needs to be exposed so that:
1. other clients in the stores will help support the staff, and call the police when necessary;
2. staff are properly supervised, so that they can get help when needed, and in enough numbers to have immediate support;
3. staff should be trained in who to call and how to handle the situation as this "Covid 19 rage" is rather a new thing.
We can't just stand by and let these young people bear the brunt of others' recklessness, rudeness, and disrespect for the law, and society at large,
Karen Losinger
West Island
