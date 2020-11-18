I am just so sad. John was my friend from the moment that we meant, and stayed supportive throughout our friendship. There is definitely an emptiness in my world.
Rev. Darryl Gray - St. Louis
I was so deeply saddened to hear this news. Father John’s legacy and the souls he impacted and touched throughout his life of giving to others is truly immeasurable.
Me. Brigitte Garceau - Beaconsfield
Father John’s passing is so sad. He was a dear friend who helped me rediscover my Catholic roots. He will be so missed. So sad!!
John Parisella - Montreal
The Israel Day Rally committee along with the community at large mourns the loss of Father John Walsh. Father Walsh was a close friend and lifelong supporter of the State of Israel. In addition to his endless work building bridges between the various Montreal communities, Father Walsh sat on the executive committee of the Montreal Israel Day Rally as well as having served as the master of ceremonies for the annual event. We have lost a true leader and friend to Israel whose memory will never be forgotten. (may the memory of the righteous and holy be a blessing for the life of the world to come.)
Michael Druckman
Montreal Israel Day Rally Committee.
Yours was the best article about Fr. John’s passing I’ve read so far. Thanks Beryl Wajsman. We’ll have a proper wake for the man someday soon.So unexpected and such a loss for so many. His work will live on as will the wonderful memories of our time spent together. Dedication and intelligence mixed with a wicked sense of humor, Fr. John was one of the warmest, thoughtful and kindest men I’ve ever had the pleasure to know. In his memory, make a donation to Nazareth House or simply reach out to someone who is homeless in our city. Spread some kindness, think of our friend and so honour his memory.
Scott Phelan - Montreal
I’m still shocked by Father John’s death. I had the pleasure of working with him at St. Edmunds church. He always made me laugh. May he rest in Peace. It was so sad to hear. I will always remember his smile.
Kerrie Rochford - Montreal
Father John Walsh was a very special person. He couldn’t care less if you were the Prime Minister of Canada, or panhandling on St. Catherine Street, everyone was entitled to his full attention. He definitely didn’t care what language you spoke, what religion, if any, that you practiced, or about your heritage, culture or background – everyone was equal.
He will be deeply missed, not only by the Montreal Irish Community, but by virtually every other group in Montreal and likely by every person that he touched over the years. He was an inspiration — May he Rest in Peace.
Fergus V. Keyes - Montreal
As he put it, “Ministry is taking risks, and multi-tasking.” He seemed to be everywhere, in synagogues, churches and mosques preaching the same universal message of all our faiths.
Alan Hustak - Fort Qu’Appelle
Righteous. The first word that comes to mind when I think of Father Walsh. Pious. Generous. Humble. Devoted. Heartfelt. Just to name another few that this man richly deserves to be remembered by.
Jeff Kovac - Montreal
He was rich in friendships and will be missed. His contributions to a variety of communities are many over his lifetime. Rest In Peace Father John.
Lyna Boushel - Montreal
We lost one helluva human being and it’s been an honour serving on the Nazareth community board . His legacy must live on.
Serge Duval - Montreal
He was such a special man! The best smile, the best hugs. He will forever be in our hearts. I am so sad, so very sad. I knew him well when I worked for Rabbi Lerner at Temple Emanu-El for 15 years and he was so kind, a mensch. I just saw him talking with Laura Casella on Global last week. He was so kind to me when my husband passed away. He was kind and loving to everyone! May his memory be a blessing and he will live our hearts forever.
Mona Cayer - Montreal
It was an honour to have shared some time and some laughs with Father John. He always had a positive outlook and encouraging words. May he continue to support and bless us from above. RIP my friend.
Tom Ireland - Montreal
Rest in peace Father John. You deserve the wonderful accolades that are showered upon you. You will always be remembered for your generosity and understanding regardless of one’s religious background. What an example of how life should be lived!
Michael Tucker - Montreal
I just wrote to Father John 1-2 weeks ago to congratulate him for having a home named in his honour. He was an outstanding personality and will be missed and remembered for all of his many good deeds!
Murray Levine - Dorval
What an icon and very special man. He was accessible, humble and down to earth, learned Hebrew and was very connected to everybody regardless of religion or economic background. This city has lost an extraordinary man who is irreplaceable . May he RIP. He will be very missed.
Sharon Freedman - CSL
I am so saddened by this news. He gave so much of himself and was a mentor to many. May he Rest In Peace. Thanks for this tribute Beryl Wajsman.
Andrea Paine - Beaconsfield
He will be terribly missed! Never enough will be ever said of this man who honoured the vows he took and the cloth he wore as a faithful servant of the Catholic Church and humankind. A true hero has fallen. May his memory be truly a blessing.
Luciano G. Del Negro - Montreal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.