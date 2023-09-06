This year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the YEHOSHUA FRIEDBERG SCHOLARSHIP FUND Z”L. With the support of some major contributors and especially Amos Sochaczevski of The Suburban who provided full page ads in this paper over this lengthy period of time, we raised over $200,000 for the Fund.
In the last 30 years, these Funds have enabled over 350 young men and women to study in HESDER type Yeshivot and Seminaries in Israel, thereby advancing their Jewish education and strengthening their love of Israel. This has been a very satisfying project to honour the memory of an outstanding and most promising young man who was murdered by terrorists while wearing his IDF uniform. Yehoshua’s young life was dedicated to keeping the State of Israel and its people safe.
I would be remiss if I didn't mention a few people who stepped up a long time ago to coordinate this project and worked tirelessly with me. They include Rabbi Dr. Mordecai Zeitz, Shelly Hershon, and Robert Kleinman. Without them, this project would not have come to fruition. In addition, there have been hundreds of Montrealers who contributed to this success.
Again, we thank you all for your generosity. The scholarships continue every year to financially assist families to send their children to Israel to study.
Herbert Friedberg
DDO
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.