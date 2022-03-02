Y4Y is a non-profit organization committed to addressing the issues facing English-speaking youth (16 to 30 years old) in Québec.
On March 19th 2022, Y4Y will be holding its 5th Annual Youth Forum. This two-hour event gives youth a platform to share their thoughts, ideas, and concerns about a wide range of current issues, which have been identified over the past year as most important to English-speaking young people in Québec, including Mental Health, Climate Change, and Community Involvement. This virtual Forum will engage youth through activities and conversations. It will also increase their awareness of community initiatives and services available to them! For more information on the agenda, please refer to: https://www.y4yquebec.org/youth-forum-2022
Free gift-cards or vouchers of 30$ to either Chapters/Indigo or UberEats will be given to all Youth Participants who attend the whole event!
Maria Mahdessian
Communications Manager
Y4Y Québec
(0) comments
