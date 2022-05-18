I am an Anglo-Quebecer. In the spirit of democracy, it is important to review what has recently happened to our community.
The recent actions and inactions of the Quebec Liberal Party (QLP) and the Quebec English School Boards Association (QESBA) toward Quebec's minority language community have been an embarrassment.
The disarray in the QLP, the fear-mongering by QESBA, I believe have caused more division within the English community than ever before. Misinterpretation, misleading, and manipulation seem to be the modus operandi.
Being neither a lawyer nor a businessman, I believe Bill 96 needs some tweaking: (1) reassure anglo rights on health care and legal matters; (2) relax the rules affecting CEGEP schooling of students from the First Nations communities; (3) eliminate search and seizure without warrant.
Working together we can still fix this.
Chris Eustace
Pierrefonds
