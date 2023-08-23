The attached photo portrays a typical Hydro Québec electric pole in my neighborhood in Beaconsfield. The wooden poles appear to be very aged and bear signs of damages by screws and bolts driven through them for attaching various fittings. I wonder if Hydro has any maintenance plan for the inspection and upkeep of these wooden poles.
Eventually they have to think of better arrangements for electric power transmission and distribution for the sake of safety and reliability.
Ramasubban Ramachandran
Beaconsfield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.