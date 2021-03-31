I saw this manhandling by police raised in your editorial of March 17th happen three times. At first I thought the person they were stopping was involved in something I hadn't seen , but then I saw it happen right in front of me. I can confirm that this was a police tactic used during the March. I was more confused than anything.
Shaun Penzo
Montreal
