Having attended all Council, Executive and Parent Committee meetings of the English Montreal and Lester B. Pearson school boards in 2021, here is a wish list regarding two bills that are connected, one way or another, to our English public school system in Quebec.
BILL 40 is a school board reform bill that gives schools greater decision-making power, at the expense of elected school boards. It is remarkably similar to the Liberal draft Bill 86, which failed to pass, in 2016 because the Quebec English School Boards Association threatened a legal challenge based on minority-language education rights as indicated in the Constitution.
Granted intervenor status, supporting the government, as a 'Friend of the Court' by Superior Court Judge Sylvain Lussier, I attended about 12 days of hearings in 2020 and 2021. I was permitted to speak for about 2.5 hours total and submit many pages of documentation.
My main wish is that Directors General be the spokespersons of the education center / school board - not elected chairpersons as they seem to have caused a large amount of friction and controversy over the years.
BILL 96 is a bill that promotes the French language. Unfortunately, the bill, at times, steps on the English community's toes. One example is that English-speaking immigrants must attend French schools.
My wish is that those immigrants be allowed to attend English schools. This will not take away from the French system as thousands of English-speaking parents, whose children are eligible for English instruction, are sending them to French schools anyway.
Hopefully, the government will grant the aforementioned wishes which would make me and many others happier in 2022.
Chris Eustace
Pierrefonds
