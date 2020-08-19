I read Mr. Gibb’s letter in the August 12th edition with interest (C’mon Ma Bell! Give us a break!). After being a Bell Canada customer for over 30 years, I subscribed to “paperless billing”. They sent me my phone bill by email every month until they suddenly stopped. According to Bell Canada, it was my fault, although I was still receiving paperless bills from Videotron, Hydro-Québec and others and I had not changed my address, email address, computer, software or anything else. They just stopped sending my bill. After four months of fruitless phone calls with less-than-enthusiastic phone company drones, Bell Canada admitted they still were unable to send me a bill and couldn’t figure out why. I requested to return to paper billing. Bell Canada told me they would be happy to do that, but for the privilege of receiving a paper bill, there was a monthly fee. How ludicrous is that? I cancelled my account, purchased a $100 internet phone adapter and subscribed to a local VOIP (voice over internet protocol) supplier. There has been no subsequent adverse effect on my phone service or call quality. Whereas my monthly phone bill was once in the vicinity of $65, I have now spent less than that in the past two years in total, including long distance, call display, call waiting and call answer. It is true that I have to download my monthly statement from the internet, but I think the cost saving more than compensates. I now realize how much I was being ripped off for so many years. It is truly unfortunate that Bell Canada has lost sight of simple concepts like honesty, fairness, customer service and customer loyalty. Someone should tell them they are no longer the unbridled monopoly they once were. I will certainly not be a return customer.
Eric Denman
Montreal
