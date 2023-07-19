What’s above the fold is, in my view, more important than how many newspapers fold. Under section 2(c) of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, the press has a constitutional mandate to preserve democracy by keeping the people informed. Expressed in the language of civil liberties, “freedom of the press and other media of communication” is actually based on the people’s right to exercise the democratic franchise, not the media’s right to make money.
C-18 is designed to protect legacy media, those news outlets that are considered “too big to fail”. Like the troubled assets in 2008 which were relieved by government bailouts under the Obama administration, from banks to automobiles, our federal legislation addresses the stresses of the big boys, those, who in normal times, would be more than able to fend for themselves, but for the social media mega platforms who vampirize advertising revenue, the lynchpin of the operation.
What of the smaller, “indie” outlets? Or the local newspaper that serves communities, including the anglophone community of Quebec? Will C-18 work for them?
Me.Howard Greenfield
Montreal
