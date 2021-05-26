The propaganda being spread by Simon Jolin-Barrette must not just be challenged but must be immediately and vigorously confronted. His falsehood that "all the rights of the English-speaking community will be respected" ("Bill 96 to expand 101 to federal jurisdictions...", The Suburban, May 21) deliberately leaves out the underlying reality that such rights will now be determined on an on-going basis by the Quebec Government without Court recourse.
According to one of the most insightful observers of the Canadian political scene, Conrad Black, "Bill 96 is shabby and offensive, almost nauseating in places". Black notes that Bill 96 has little to do with respecting English rights or even of promoting French; rather, it is a crass political move to simply grab more power from weak and ineffective Federal authorities.
To date, political voices such as Gregory Kelley (MNA - Jacques Cartier), along with others who supposedly represent Anglophone communities, have been silent. This silence indicates acquiescence and demonstrates a trait that History has shown to be disastrous - appeasement!
Where are the people who will fight to preserve English-speaking rights?
Jon G. Bradley
Associate Professor (Retired)
Education/McGill University
Beaconsfield
