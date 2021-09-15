Sadly the fiasco of the Afghanistan retreat lies squarely in the hands of Joe Biden. Blaming Trump holds no merit as this President literally revoked every single Trump policy from day one of his administration but claims he could not renege on this one. He also chose not to follow Trump’s plan on leaving which was 1) not to evacuate Bagram airfield which was essential to a successful evacuation 2) not to remove the military before American citizens, allies and the US embassy 3) not to leave 85 billion dollars worth of American military equipment in the hands of the Taliban. Without question this would have been destroyed under the Trump administration. This disastrous pullout will be felt by generations to come! The world is no longer a safer place thanks tof President Biden and his advisors!
Carol Denbo
Swampscott Mass
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.