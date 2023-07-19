Maybe instead of beating the dead horse that is the ever-going saga of the Cavendish extension north, we should be focusing on extending Mackle, or Kildare, east towards Decarie.
Yet another flood had blocked our escape to safety. Two of Côte Saint-Luc's three underpasses were flooded after Wednesday's deluge; somehow, Westminster was not affected, thus allowing us to escape CSL via Sherbrooke, if you were lucky to get that far.
It's bad enough in the early work commute hours that the southbound lights on Cavendish at L'Avenue take forever to allow us to go earn a paycheque, but a flooded underpass, if it should ever happen bright and early in the morning, prevents everyone from getting to work, and other reasons for leaving the city.
Sign me up as pro Mackle extension eastbound.
Howard Scheffer
Côte St. Luc
