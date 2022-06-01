For a moderate English speaker, it goes without saying that the common language of all Quebecers must be French. An English-speaking boss should speak French with his employees. If you agree with that, you should ensure that the internal and external communications of a company with 25 or more employees be done in French, otherwise the company could impose English on their employees. Since many Anglophones do not accept that, it is not surprising that Francophones reject their claims as well as the Liberal Party of Quebec. All French-speaking Canadians outside Quebec would be happy to have the same rights and privileges as English-speaking Quebecers. But for them, it is an impossible dream.
Robert Aubry
Montreal
