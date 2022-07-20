The writer of the letter titled "Bill 96 is nothing special" (The Suburban, July 13, 2022) makes a good point about the sometimes extreme language being used when discussing Quebec's Bill 96 — such language should be avoided by all sides of the debate.
The rest of the letter might as well be titled "Don't Worry, Be Happy!" The letter writer apparently sees nothing wrong with only "historic anglos" receiving municipal and provincial services in English.
Would he feel the same way if he went to Spain, landed in Barcelona (which is located in Catalonia - a region that wants to break away from Spain), and was offered public services in Catalan or Occitan - and if he wanted to be served in Spanish, he would have to prove that he is a member of a "historic Spanish-speaking community"? Madrid would not allow such a situation to happen - not while Catalonia is still part of Spain; yet this is exactly what Ottawa is allowing Quebec to do with the citizens of Canada who live in Quebec - while Quebec is still part of Canada! How can Canada call itself a real country?
Ottawa seems very brave to stand up to Russia and China (in the company of other NATO countries), but it is afraid to stand up to Quebec. The English language and Canada are inseparable. Since English is no longer one of the official languages of Quebec (with Ottawa's blessing), Quebec should not be considered as being part of Canada. Quebec has been acting like an independent country for many years anyway, so it's time to formalize it, and stop the flow of English Canada's taxpayers' money to a place which has officially abolished the English language. Canada must function as a real country.
Gregory Jarrett
Montreal
